Apply Today for the ‘Maine Out-of-School-Time’ Career Exploration Grants

Apply Now! Schools, community-based organizations, and childcare providers can apply for the 2024 Maine Out-of-School Time (MOST) Career Exploration grants through the Maine Department of Education (DOE). These grants support meaningful career exploration opportunities for students in grades 4 – 6 that connect students with Maine businesses and career opportunities, which may include experiential learning trips, guest speakers, job shadows, and more! Underlying these experiences is critical to helping students build and strengthen relationships with caring adults and peers in their schools, childcare centers, and communities.

Funded through Governor Mills’ Maine Jobs and Recovery Plan, the 2022 Statewide Expansion of Extended Learning Programming has engaged hundreds of secondary students throughout the state in real-world career exploration experiences. The Maine DOE is excited to build on these successes to reach younger students in this expanded career exploration program. The 2024 Maine Out-of-School (MOST) Career Exploration Request for Applications (RFA, also known as grants) is available here: Grant RFPs and RFAs | Division of Procurement Services (maine.gov). See RFA 202404087

Schools, nonprofit organizations, licensed or licensed-exempt child care providers, municipal parks and recreation departments that are current members of the Maine Recreation and Park Association, and public libraries may apply. Please see the RFA for explicit information and definitions on eligibility and allowable uses of funding.

Grant awards will range in size, with $300,000 available. The 2024 Maine Out-of-School Time Career Exploration grant requires a marketing and outreach plan for reaching students from disadvantaged backgrounds as well as an emphasis on Maine DOE’s Whole Student Framework.

This funding can potentially facilitate career exploration for students in grades 4 – 6 before, during, or after school, on weekends, and/or during the summer. Applications will also be considered for schools and organizations that wish to use the funding to enhance or expand existing out-of-school programming. Grants are expected to be awarded at the beginning of June. All programming must be completed by September 1, 2024.

The Maine Out-of-School-Time grant opportunity is available through the Maine Jobs and Recovery Plan, funded in its entirety by the American Rescue Plan Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief (ARP ESSER) fund.