NBAA, Aero Club of Washington Sponsor Educational ‘Take Your Child to Work Day’

April 26, 2024

NBAA, in collaboration with the Aero Club of Washington, sponsored an April 25 “Take Your Child to Work Day” breakfast at the National Air and Space Museum in Washington, DC, giving children aged 5 to 16 an opportunity to learn about aviation and aerospace.

“This is a unique opportunity for kids to come together, not only to see what their parents do, but to learn all about our industry and meet other kids who share an interest and passion for aviation,” said NBAA Director, Airports and Ground Infrastructure Alex Gertsen.

Guest speakers at the event included Christopher Browne, the John and Adrienne Mars Director of the Smithsonian’s National Air and Space Museum, and Dorothy Cochrane, curator at the Smithsonian, who shared their aviation knowledge and talked about the rich history of the museum. Trena Ferrell from NASA Goddard Space Flight Center also offered her insights, and the children asked questions such as, “Why can’t we live on the sun?” and “How long will it take to fly to the moon?”

The children and their parents were then able to tour the museum.

“This is a great way to showcase what business aviation is all about. From event marketing to safety and operations, exposing this to kids is a great chance to learn our industry isn’t just about being a pilot – you really can find something for everyone.” Annemarie Oxman NBAA Chief People Officer

Children of NBAA staffers returned to the association’s headquarters for a pizza party and airplane building, along with an opportunity to learn about different careers that business aviation offers.

“This is a great way to showcase what business aviation is all about,” said NBAA Chief People Officer Annemarie Oxman. “From event marketing to safety and operations, exposing this to kids is a great chance to learn our industry isn’t just about being a pilot – you really can find something for everyone.”