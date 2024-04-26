Researchers Convene in Cincinnati to Advance Non-Invasive Hydrocephalus Treatments
Last week, Cincinnati played host to a groundbreaking research workshop aimed at advancing non-invasive hydrocephalus treatments.
Last week, Cincinnati played host to a groundbreaking research workshop aimed at advancing non-invasive hydrocephalus treatments, continuing the momentum from the successful 2023 Research Workshop in Dallas, TX. Hosted by the Hydrocephalus Association in collaboration with Cincinnati Children's Hospital, the event brought together a diverse array of experts including scientists, clinicians, patients, and representatives from funding agencies and industry.
Hydrocephalus poses significant challenges, with the current standard of treatment involving brain surgery, particularly shunting excess cerebrospinal fluid. However, this approach has one of the highest failure rates among medical devices, leading to approximately 10,000 pediatric hospital admissions for shunt malfunctions annually. For those living with hydrocephalus, this often means enduring multiple brain surgeries throughout their lifetime, with some individuals undergoing dozens or even over a hundred procedures.
This life-threatening condition impacts over one million Americans, including an estimated 800,000 older individuals with normal pressure hydrocephalus (NPH). Given the widespread impact, the primary focus of the hydrocephalus community is to advance non-invasive treatments. These treatments offer hope for alleviating the burden of multiple brain surgeries, enhancing patient outcomes, and improving quality of life.
During the workshop, there was a significant focus on accelerating research in hydrocephalus treatment. Discussions centered on building consensus in the field to improve research methods, including agreement on animal models, techniques, and endpoint measurements. These efforts are all aimed at driving advancements in non-invasive hydrocephalus therapies.
Additionally, insights from ongoing and previous clinical trials were shared during the workshop. These discussions provided invaluable guidance for future research endeavors and treatment approaches, allowing researchers to learn from past experiences and make informed decisions moving forward.
"Last week's research workshop in Cincinnati was a crucial step forward in our efforts to advance non-invasive treatments for hydrocephalus," said Monica Chau, National Director of Research Programs, Hydrocephalus Association. "By bringing together this diverse group of experts, we are accelerating our progress towards finding safer and more effective treatments for those living with this life-threatening condition."
The Hydrocephalus Association and Cincinnati Children's Hospital extend their utmost appreciation to all attendees, speakers, and the scientific planning committee for their contributions to the success of this event. The insights exchanged and the connections formed during the workshop will leave a lasting impact on the hydrocephalus research landscape.
About the Hydrocephalus Association:
Founded in 1983 by parents of children with hydrocephalus, the Hydrocephalus Association has grown to become the nation’s largest and most widely respected organization dedicated to hydrocephalus. The Hydrocephalus Association began funding research in 2009. Since then, HA has committed over $13 million to research, making it the largest nonprofit, non-governmental funder of hydrocephalus research in the U.S. For more information, visit www.hydroassoc.org.
About Cincinnati Children's Hospital:
Cincinnati Children's Hospital is one of the leading pediatric hospitals in the nation, dedicated to providing the highest quality care to children and adolescents. With a strong commitment to research and innovation, Cincinnati Children's Hospital is at the forefront of advancing medical knowledge and improving patient outcomes. For more information, visit https://www.cincinnatichildrens.org/.
