Solomon Islands Independent Forest Association in the making

Some of the participants at the one-day consultation meeting at SINU Faculty of Fisheries, Agriculture and Forestry.

Mr Jelesi Mateboto, SPC’s Programme Leader, Sustainable Forests and Landscapes, Land Resources Division (LRD) presents the background on formulating the Pacific Network of Forestry Professionals (PNFP).

Solomon Islands is working on establishing a national independent forest association for all forest work levels, forest stakeholders, local tree out-growers, forester retirees including whoever comes to interact with our forests or have keen interest working in any related forest career is in the marking.

This initially follows decades of local anticipation, until the Secretariate of Pacific Commission (SPC) paves way for its initial birth with technical support from Forest Australia (FA) at a consultation in Honiara early this week.

Speaking at the consultation’s opening, Solomon Islands Forestry Secretary, Mr Richard Raomae pointed out that although the initial idea has been long time coming, the timing now is even more crucial.

With the expansion of the various forest related working fields together with the increasing trend of forest graduates in the country, it is timely that we help grace both the forest academics and local experts.

Moreso, it is even more important such an independent body be formulated to creating a platform to be the voice on issues of concerns which will be a bonus for a conducive and healthy partnership with the government and other forestry stakeholders, he adds.

A consultation team of three – SPC’s Programme Leader, Sustainable Forests and Landscapes, Land Resources Division (LRD) Mr Jelesi Mateboto and Landscape Management Technician, Loraini Baleilomaloma-Kasainaseva.

Including Fellow of Forestry Australia, Graham Wilkinson were in the country for the consultation meeting.

SPC’s Programme Leader, Sustainable Forests and Landscapes, Land Resources Division (LRD), Mr Jelesi Mateboto made highlights on the background of the initiative as a pacific driven plan in trying to gather pool of pacific forest professionals current and those retired.

He also expresses that whilst SPC member countries are establishing their respective associations, SPC is also eying a Pacific Network for Forestry Professionals which is why they visit Solomon Islands for the consultation meeting.

Forestry Australia’s, Graham Wilkinson underscores their support for and commitment with SPC on this pacific initiative, noting the difference in terms of increasing technology uses in forestry as a challenge for the Pacific Island Countries.

On this, he insists Forestry Australia (FA) will be supporting the development of the PNFP by making its services and resources available under a five-year program of sponsored memberships of (FA) for forestry professionals from Pacific Island Countries.

That is under the Pacific Network of Forestry Professionals (PNFP) which will be developed by the Pacific Community (SPC) in collaboration with Forestry Australia (FA) to share information and resources for the continuing professional development of forestry professionals within the Pacific.

Solomon Islands after the consultation meeting has formed an interim executive and its committee members, purposely to deliberate on the formalities needed, making sure an ongoing working group is kicking the initiative off ground.

The Interim committee is comprised of representatives from various groups including forest academic rep, government forester rep, forest industry rep, community forester rep, Solomon Islands National University (SINU) Forestry student rep and NGO forester rep. – MoFR PRESS