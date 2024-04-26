Minister Blade Nzimande hands over media laboratory to Naledi Primary School in Ottosdal, 29 Apr

The Minister of Higher Education, Science and Innovation, Prof Blade Nzimande, will hand over a media laboratory to Naledi Primary School in Ottosdal, Ngaka Molema Modiri District, North West Province, on 29 April 2024.

The media laboratory will offer modern-day teaching and learning services on computers powered by a solar photovoltaic energy system, which includes an inverter.

The lab is one of Minister Nzimande's special projects aimed at future-proofing education and skills, one of the societal grand challenges identified in the Science, Technology and Innovation Decadal Plan.

The provision of clean energy solutions for poor and rural communities is a policy focus area of the Department of Science and Innovation.

The modern facility will introduce leaners and educators to technology-driven classrooms and help to prepare young people for the future.

The media are invited as follows:

Date: Monday, 29 April 2024

Time: 12h00 – 15h00

Venue: Naledi Primary School, Ottosdal, Ngaka Molema Modiri District, North West Province.

For enquiries:

Veli Mbele

Media Liaison Officer and Spokesperson to Minister Nzimande

Cell: 064 615 0644

E:mail: Veli.Mbele@dst.gov.za