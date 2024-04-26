Justice, Crime Prevention and Security Cluster briefs media on state of readiness for upcoming 2024 General Elections, 28 Apr
The Justice, Crime Prevention and Security (JCPS) Cluster will host a media briefing on the state of readiness for the upcoming 2024 General Elections.
The media briefing will be led by Ministers of Police, Bheki Cele and Defence and Military Veterans, Thandi Modise and Home Affairs, Aaron Motsoaledi.
Members of the media are invited to the briefing as follows:
Date: Sunday, 28 April 2024
Time: 10h00
Venue: GCIS Ronnie Mamoepa Media Centre, 1035 Francis Baard Street, Hatfield in Pretoria
Live Streaming details:
Facebook: http://facebook.com/GovernmentZA
Twitter: http://twitter.com/GovernmentZA
YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/user/GovernmentZA
Enquiries:
Siphiwe Dlamini
Cell: 083 410 1257
Email: siphiwe.dlamini@dod.mil.za