Justice, Crime Prevention and Security Cluster briefs media on state of readiness for upcoming 2024 General Elections, 28 Apr

The Justice, Crime Prevention and Security (JCPS) Cluster will host a media briefing on the state of readiness for the upcoming 2024 General Elections.

The media briefing will be led by Ministers of Police, Bheki Cele and Defence and Military Veterans, Thandi Modise and Home Affairs, Aaron Motsoaledi.

Members of the media are invited to the briefing as follows:

Date: Sunday, 28 April 2024

Time: 10h00

Venue: GCIS Ronnie Mamoepa Media Centre, 1035 Francis Baard Street, Hatfield in Pretoria

Live Streaming details:

Facebook: http://facebook.com/GovernmentZA

Twitter: http://twitter.com/GovernmentZA

YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/user/GovernmentZA

Enquiries:

Siphiwe Dlamini

Cell: 083 410 1257

Email: siphiwe.dlamini@dod.mil.za

