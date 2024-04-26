Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,187 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 397,662 in the last 365 days.

Justice, Crime Prevention and Security Cluster briefs media on state of readiness for upcoming 2024 General Elections, 28 Apr

The Justice, Crime Prevention and Security (JCPS) Cluster will host a media briefing on the state of readiness for the upcoming 2024 General Elections.

The media briefing will be led by Ministers of Police, Bheki Cele and Defence and Military Veterans, Thandi Modise and Home Affairs, Aaron Motsoaledi.

Members of the media are invited to the briefing as follows:
Date: Sunday, 28 April 2024
Time: 10h00
Venue: GCIS Ronnie Mamoepa Media Centre, 1035 Francis Baard Street, Hatfield in Pretoria

Live Streaming details:
Facebook: http://facebook.com/GovernmentZA&nbsp;
Twitter: http://twitter.com/GovernmentZA&nbsp;
YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/user/GovernmentZA

Enquiries: 
Siphiwe Dlamini
Cell: 083 410 1257
Email: siphiwe.dlamini@dod.mil.za 
 

You just read:

Justice, Crime Prevention and Security Cluster briefs media on state of readiness for upcoming 2024 General Elections, 28 Apr

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more