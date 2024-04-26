Virtual Contact Centers Third Edition:Elevating Customer Engagement Through Innovation ,Sponsors - Zingtree and Sharpen
It is always a pleasure working with Techsommet. With a very strong speaker and panel lineup, I always look to add value. The audience and all the panelists will agree to the event success.”DELAWARE, WYOMING, UNITED STATES OF AMERICA, April 26, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Virtual Contact Centers event is returning for its highly anticipated second edition, slated for April 30, 2024, at 10:00 AM ET. This event has established itself as a pivotal platform for industry professionals navigating the ever-changing landscape of customer experience (CX) in the digital era. Traditional contact centers are outdated, with rigid rules and metrics. Virtual and cloud-based solutions offer flexibility, autonomy, and job satisfaction for agents, resulting in improved customer satisfaction. Cloud-based systems provide scalability and customization, facilitating real-time monitoring and issue resolution. Our upcoming event will feature global industry leaders sharing insights on leveraging virtual contact centers. Attendees will benefit from keynote speeches, case studies, and panel discussions. Our last event attracted over 300 decision-makers, and we anticipate an even larger turnout this year.
— Neal Topf (President at Callzilla)
Platinum Sponsors for the event : Zingtree and Sharpen
Thrilled to introduce Zingtree as a Platinum Sponsor - the game-changer in customer experience at the Virtual Contact Center Virtual Summit!
Discover how their AI-powered decision tree platform revolutionizes self-service experiences, empowering your team and uncovering automation opportunities.
Navigate the future of customer interactions with Zingtree! (www.zingtree.com)
Meet Sharpen our platinum sponsor.
Have you ever wondered how to elevate your contact center operations to the next level? Look no further! Meet our partner, Sharpen - a game-changer in the world of contact center solutions.
At its core, Sharpen is all about empowering businesses to deliver exceptional customer experiences. Their platform is intelligently designed and meticulously engineered to enhance performance, productivity, and empowerment for both agents and customers. From seamless interactions to intuitive workflows, Sharpen is dedicated to driving results that matter.
Ready to unlock the full potential of your contact center? (www.sharpencx.com)
Renowned for their innovation and excellence in customer service solutions, Zingtree and Sharpen epitomize the spirit of this groundbreaking event.
Event Moderator: Neha Dutta, VP of Customer Experience Transformation - EXL
Guiding the discussions as the event moderator will be Neha Dutta, VP of Customer Experience Transformation at EXL. Neha brings a wealth of experience and insight into CX strategies, ensuring that attendees are engaged in enlightening conversations throughout the event.
Speaker Lineup and Topics:
Marc Chabot, Chief Revenue Officer at Zingtree
Presentation: Unlocking AI For CX With Enterprise Action Automation
In this presentation, Marc Chabot will delve into the transformative power of artificial intelligence (AI) in revolutionizing customer experience (CX) within enterprises. He will explore how AI-driven solutions can automate actions within the customer journey, streamlining processes, enhancing efficiency, and ultimately improving customer satisfaction. By unlocking the potential of AI, organizations can harness valuable insights, personalize interactions, and deliver seamless experiences across multiple touchpoints, thereby driving growth and loyalty.
Mike Davito, Strategic Account Executive at Sharpen
Presentation: Transforming Contact Center Experiences with AI-Powered Solutions.
Mike Davito's presentation will focus on the integration of AI-powered solutions to transform contact center experiences. He will discuss how AI technologies, such as natural language processing (NLP) and machine learning (ML), can empower contact center agents with real-time insights, automate routine tasks, and enable personalized interactions with customers. By leveraging AI, contact centers can elevate service quality, reduce wait times, and anticipate customer needs, leading to enhanced satisfaction and loyalty.
Neal Topf, President at Callzilla, and Michael Furman, Director Customer Experience at Scale Media
Fireside Chat: Customer Engagement and Virtual Contact Centers
In this fireside chat, Neal Topf and Michael Furman will engage in a candid conversation about the critical role of customer engagement in the context of virtual contact centers. They will share insights, experiences, and best practices for fostering meaningful connections with customers in a virtual environment. From leveraging omnichannel communication channels to deploying innovative engagement strategies, this discussion will provide attendees with actionable insights to drive customer satisfaction and loyalty.
Event Moderator Neha will also share her expertise by presenting at the event.
Presentation: Evolution of Virtual Contact Centers to Enhance Customer Experience
The event moderator will present on the evolution of virtual contact centers and their impact on enhancing customer experience. They will explore the shifting dynamics of customer service delivery, from traditional call centers to modern virtual contact centers powered by digital technologies. By examining key trends, challenges, and opportunities, the presentation aims to equip attendees with a comprehensive understanding of the evolving CX landscape and the strategies needed to stay ahead in today's digital-first world.
Panel Discussion: Ensuring the Future of Your CX : Essential Tools and Strategies for Contact Centers
One of the highlights of the event is a thought-provoking panel discussion on essential tools and strategies for contact centers. Panelists include:
- Marc Chabot, Chief Revenue Officer at Zingtree
- Mike Davito, Strategic Account Executive at Sharpen
- Matthew Witzke, Vice President Sales and Contact Center Operations at Oncue
- Jim Simmons, Executive Director WFM and Contact Center Consulting at Queueless
- Kumaraguru Loganathan Manager, Contact Center Technology atPriceline
Benefits for Attendees:
The Virtual Contact Centers event offers attendees an unparalleled opportunity to:
- Gain insights from esteemed industry experts on the latest trends and innovations shaping CX.
- Network with peers and professionals from leading companies, fostering collaborations and partnerships.
- Discover practical strategies and cutting-edge tools to optimize their contact center operations.
- Stay ahead of the curve in the dynamic landscape of customer experience, equipping themselves with the knowledge to drive meaningful change in their organizations.
Join the Conversation
With the success of its previous editions, this year's Virtual Contact Centers event is set to be the largest yet. We anticipate over 350 key decision-makers from across industries to convene for a day of learning, networking, and collaboration.
About Techsommet:
Techsommet hosts immersive B2B technology events, connecting industry leaders and tech enthusiasts to drive innovation. With expertise in curating exceptional gatherings, we foster collaboration, knowledge sharing, and networking opportunities.
