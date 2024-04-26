Start of 2024 Season for Lucas Blantford at Super One National Championship Under the Sponsorship of Elite Capital & Co.
LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, April 26, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Mr. Adrian Blantford, Principal Manager, Lucas Blantford Racing Team, announced today 3 top 3 finishes and Lucas finished P1 out of 34 top UK drivers.
“This was a fantastic and dominant display by Lucas on his opening race meeting for 2024 and gives a good indication Lucas and the team will be competing at the highest level,” Adrian Blantford said.
In 2023, Lucas was a Factory Team Driver for Sodi Vitesse UK (Sponsored by Elite Capital & Co. Limited) and drives in various championships around the UK. Last year, he was 14 years old and has only been racing competitively since 2020, which was in Honda Cadet. Due to his age, at the end of 2021 he moved up to Rotax Mini Max and drove as a Rotax Junior. He was also the youngest Academy Driver at TEAM HARD, a British Touring Championship Car Team.
Ultimate R team owner Ben Hingeley said “Lucas showed why we as a team desperately wanted to bring him on board for the 2024 season and are very confident we can nurture the potential and ability everyone sees in him around the paddock.”
Elite Capital & Co. Limited is a Financial Management company that provides project-related services including Management, Consultancy, and Funding, particularly for large infrastructure and mega commercial projects.
Elite Capital & Co. Limited offers a wealth of experience in Banking and Financial transactions and has a range of specialized advisory services for private clients, medium and large corporations as well as governments. It is also the exclusive manager of the Government Future Financing 2030 Program®.
Mr. Adrian Blantford concluded his statement by saying, “The team now moves onto PFI for the opening round of the British Kart championship, under the sponsorship of Elite Capital & Co. Limited, and we thank them for this support along with our other partners.”
Lucas Blantford Racing – Contact Details –
Website: lucasblantfordracing.com
Elite Capital & Co. – Contact Details –
Elite Capital & Co. Limited
33 St. James Square
London, SW1Y4JS
United Kingdom
Telephone: +44 (0) 203 709 5060
SWIFT Code: ELCTGB21
LEI Code: 254900NNN237BBHG7S26
Website: ec.uk.com
Mr. George Matharu, MBA.
Elite Capital & Co. Limited
+44 20 3709 5060
