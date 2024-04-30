MTC Helps US Patient Get Successful Kidney Transplant in India with 95% Cost Savings

Mr. Sorrells & his daughter, happy after the successful kidney transplant in India

Deeply fulfilled to have supported Mr. Earl Sorrells at MTC, we strive to partner with top medical facilities to ensure the best patient experience. Everyone deserves access to quality medical care” — Mr. Deepak Datta, CEO, MTC

DALLAS, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, April 30, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Medical Tourism Corporation (MTC), the leading global provider of affordable healthcare solutions worldwide, has achieved another significant milestone in facilitating a successful kidney transplant for a patient from the United States at a renowned JCI-accredited hospital in New Delhi, India.Read the complete blog Kidney Transplant in India: Cost, Hospital, Success Rate & Donor Details Mr. Earl Sorrells, a 74-year-old US citizen suffering from end-stage renal disease, started on a journey for a life-saving kidney transplant after being put on dialysis for a year. Mr Sorrells’ daughter began looking for kidney transplant options in the US, as she planned on donating her kidney to her father.Continuing their tiresome search in the US, the Sorrells family had lost all hope as no hospital in the US wanted to perform the kidney transplant, considering Earl Sorrells’ past medical history, which included cancer. The family's insurance was willing to pay for this very expensive procedure, but to their dismay, no one in the US wanted to perform a complicated kidney transplant.Having exhausted all options in their home country, Mr Sorrells’ daughter started looking for kidney transplant options abroad. That is when she found and reached out to MTC, who connected the Sorrells family with the top kidney transplant program in New Delhi, India. The team of doctors included specialists with more than 2 decades of expertise in transplants.MTC played a crucial role in facilitating the entire process. From visa arrangements and pre-arrival documentation to local transport and accommodation, the experience was seamless for the Sorrells family.With over 17 years of excellence and accredited partners globally, MTC has made access to affordable and safe healthcare easy for hundreds of clients. Their diverse portfolio includes popular treatments like Dental Care in Mexico and more complex procedures like Bone Marrow Transplant in India The total cost of treatment for the Sorrells family, including accommodation and meals, amounted to just over USD$13,000, which is 95% lower than comparable options in the United States.Usually, an overseas kidney transplant patient is required to stay 60 days in the country. However, the highly focused treatment plan and MTC’s support helped fast-track Mr. Sorrells’ entire journey to just 42 days.Earl Sorrells’ successful transplant was completed ahead of schedule, and the family returned home with a smile on their faces. Throughout the journey, MTC advisors provided constant aid, acting as liaisons between the family and the hospital.As Mr. Sorrells and his family prepare to return home, their journey serves as a testament to the power of collaboration and innovation in global healthcare.About MTC:Medical Tourism Corporation (MTC) has been helping people afford medical and dental treatments abroad for 17 years. We work with top hospitals worldwide to make sure you get quality healthcare at a low cost.Our clients' happy smiles motivate us to do better every day. Thousands of success stories show how deeply we care about each patient. At MTC, we make life easy for our clients by providing life-saving treatments with compassion.

Watch the video of US citizen Earl Sorrells talk about his experience of getting a successful kidney transplant in India