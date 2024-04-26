Global Gaming Data Adds Enhanced Sports Data Features To NFL, NBA, MLB, MLB, WNBA & NCAA Coverage at SportsDataLive.com
Box Scores, Game Summaries, and Key Stats are now available with enhanced graphics and charting displays with live in game scoring for digital publishers.
Our world class NFL, NBA, MLB, NHL & NCAA sports data packages will serve our North American digital media clients exceptionally well with enhanced graphical displays of key sports data metrics.”LITHIA, FL, UNITED STATES, April 26, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Global Gaming Data, LLC, a Florida technology company, is pleased to announce additional interactive sports data features are available with their sports data packages. These enhanced sports data features include the addition of End of Game Summaries, Box Scores, Leading Player Stats for each game, Key Stats for each game and live in game scoring features. These new features include enhanced numeric and graphical displays of sports data across the NFL, NBA, WNBA, MLB, NHL and NCAA sports. These features can be previewed at SportsDataLive.com.
Global Gaming Data is now licensing world class sports data feeds to North American digital publishers, and the company has enhanced the SportsDataLive.com website to serve as a consumer facing showcase of their sports data product offerings and capabilities. Sports betting capabilities for consumers will be launching within SportsDataLive.com products in approved U.S. states in Q3, 2024.
"Our sports data catalogue covers virtually all sports around the world, to include the NFL, NBA, MLB, NHL, MLS, NASCAR, F1, and all major NCAA sports as well as international sports including over 600 soccer leagues from around the globe", said John Brier, Global Gaming Data's Managing Partner. "The SportsDataLive.com website allows consumers to access realtime sports data and information for their favorite sports, teams, leagues, games, and players from around the world. From a sports information perspective SportsDateLive.com offers consumers as much statistical sports information as they would find at ESPN, CBS Sports, or any other world-class sports information web site," added Brier.
SportsDataLive.com allows digital publishers interested in licensing sports data a realtime look at Global Gaming Data's sports data products in action. SportsDataLive.com has launched in a beta version in English, and the site will be available in English and Spanish in the near future. The beta launch of the SportsDataLive.com website covers NFL, NHL, NBA, MLB, NCAA men's football and basketball, WNBA, F1 Racing, and PGA. Additional sports, features and sports data functions, including the ability to wager on sporting events, will be added to SportsDataLive throughout Q1, and Q2, 2024.
Global Gaming Data offers content across an array of digital publishers including newspapers, sports books, television stations, portals, app builders, and digital device manufacturers allowing for the ability to deliver live in game scoring, scores, standings, schedules, odds, injury reports, television broadcasting schedules, box scores, stats and more to their audiences. A fully customizable and localized sports data widget is available for digital publishers looking to integrate turnkey sports data to their digital properties at the lowest cost pricing available in North America. Full 2024 Paris Olympic coverage widgets are also available to digital publishers through Global Gaming Data for as low as $500.00 per month.
The management team at Global Gaming Data has over two-decades in the digital data licensing space and has built and licensed data products deployed against wide distribution by consumers around the globe with over 4 billion instances. The licensed sports data offerings are fully deployable and designed to offer digital publishers in North America. The Sports Data Live platform allows for build alacrity and customization making for both ease of use and world class functionality.
Interested digital publishers can visit SportsDataLive.com now to download a comprehensive marketing overview and spreadsheet showing the full coverage of global sports information available for immediate licensing. For U.S. inquiries digital publishers can reach out to Jim.Schonewolf@GlobalGamingData.com. For Canadian inquiries digital publishers can reach out to Lee.Eckley@GlobalGamingData.com
About Global Gaming Data, LLC:
Global Gaming Data, LLC, is a Florida based technology company founded by Bin Tu, John Brier and Mark Gustavson. The company focuses on delivering world class data feeds across a variety of sectors to digital publishers around the world. SportsDataLive.com is powered through an exclusive North American partnership between Global Gaming Data, LLC, and Data Sports Group out of Berlin, Germany. For more information visit GlobalGamingData.com
