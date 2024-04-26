Sustainable Lab Inc. Secures ISO/IEC 27001&JIS Q 27001 Certification, Reinforcing Its Dedication to Information Security

TOKYO, JAPAN, April 26, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Sustainable Lab Inc., the developer behind Japan's largest non-financial data platform "TERRAST," headquartered in Tokyo, is pleased to announce its attainment of ISMS (Information Security Management System) certification, underscoring its commitment to fortify its security infrastructure.

◾️Background of Certification

With an increasing clientele, Sustainable Lab Inc. recognizes its responsibility as a provider of non-financial data services to uphold rigorous information management standards. Consequently, the company has diligently established protocols to safeguard the confidentiality and integrity of its customers', business partners', and users' data. Obtaining ISMS certification represents a pivotal step in reinforcing the company's information security management system, assuring stakeholders of its unwavering dedication to data security.

◾️Certification Overview

- Registered Organization: Sustainable Lab Inc.

- Applicable Standards: ISO/IEC 27001:2022 & JIS Q 27001:2023

- Scope of Certification: SaaS development and provision, data analysis and evaluation, and research and development

- Date of Certification: March 20, 2024

- Registration Number: IA240013

◾️Sustainable Lab Inc.（http://en.suslab.net/）

Sustainable Lab Inc. develops and provides Japan’s largest non-financial data platform "TERRAST", which evaluates the qualitative environmental and social contributions of companies using big data and AI. They also offer the ESG/SDGs report generation tool, "TERRAST for Enterprise." Sustainable Lab inc. aims to seamlessly connect societal and environmental contributions with the economy with their experts in data science, sustainability, and financial engineering. They have been selected for the Nikkei Group's "100 Companies Creating the Markets of the Future (2023 edition).