Career Series: Meet Art Ostaszewski, EGLE's drone pilot program coordinator

Ahead of Drone Safety Day, MI Environment is featuring Art Ostaszewski, the drone pilot program coordinator at the Michigan Department of Environment, Great Lakes, and Energy (EGLE).

Art Ostaszewski, EGLE's drone pilot program coordinator, is featured in an EGLE Career Series video.

As an environmental quality specialist in EGLE’s Materials Management Division, Ostazewski has collected samples from land, water and air, trudging through a tire pile, a landfill, and more.

In a video in EGLE’s Career Series, Ostaszewski highlights the department’s drone program, noting how it makes work much for convenient and safer. It also gives a better perspective from an aerial view, and that makes that helps EGLE make better management decisions.

Check out the video on EGLE’s YouTube channel.