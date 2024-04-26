Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,211 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 397,694 in the last 365 days.

Career Series: Meet Art Ostaszewski, EGLE's drone pilot program coordinator

Ahead of Drone Safety Day, MI Environment is featuring Art Ostaszewski, the drone pilot program coordinator at the Michigan Department of Environment, Great Lakes, and Energy (EGLE). 

Screenshot of Art Ostaszewski, drone pilot program coordinator, from Career Series video.

Art Ostaszewski, EGLE's drone pilot program coordinator, is featured in an EGLE Career Series video. 

 

As an environmental quality specialist in EGLE’s Materials Management Division, Ostazewski has collected samples from land, water and air, trudging through a tire pile, a landfill, and more.

In a video in EGLE’s Career Series, Ostaszewski highlights the department’s drone program, noting how it makes work much for convenient and safer. It also gives a better perspective from an aerial view, and that makes that helps EGLE make better management decisions.

Check out the video on EGLE’s YouTube channel.

You just read:

Career Series: Meet Art Ostaszewski, EGLE's drone pilot program coordinator

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more