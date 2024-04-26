Invitation to the Offshore Wind Seminar at the Embassy of Belgium in Japan

Offshore Wind, from Belgium to Japan

The Ambassador of the Kingdom of Belgium to Japan, HE Mr. Antoine Evrard, requests the pleasure of your company at an offshore wind seminar at the Embassy of Belgium on May 27th. Japan's ambitious goal of carbon neutrality by 2050 presents a tremendous opportunity for the clean energy sector, with offshore wind playing a key role. Belgium is a global leader in offshore wind, boasting extensive experience going back more than 20 years. Come and discover what partnering with Belgium can offer the Japanese offshore wind sector.

✓ Unparalleled expertise: gain insights from a country at the forefront of offshore wind development since 1999.

✓ Strong track record: hear Belgian success stories, including the Princess Elisabeth Island, the world’s first energy island and a great example of offshore innovation.

✓ Investment opportunities: discover future plans for the Belgian offshore wind zone and how foreign companies can participate.

✓ Networking: meet Belgian companies active in offshore wind during a reception after the seminar.

Date:

Monday May 27, 2024

Venue:

Embassy of the Kingdom of Belgium in Japan, 5-4 Nibancho, Chiyoda-ku, Tokyo 102-0084

Registration:

Please contact the Embassy of Belgium (see Inquiries) for registration details before May 24 COB

Language:

English and Japanese, simultaneous translation

Inquiries:

To access the full program and registration details, interested companies shall contact the following:

Economic Section, Embassy of Belgium in Tokyo: tokyo@diplobel.fed.be | tel. 03 3262 0193