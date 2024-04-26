QuestionPro Partners with CU Health to Prioritise Australians Mental Health and Wellbeing
QuestionPro partners with CU Health in an effort to help companies better understand and take action against the negative impact of mental health.
We are excited to embark on this journey in Australia and New Zealand with our recently appointed Managing Director, Oscar Mora and CU Health”SYDNEY, NSW, AUSTRALIA, April 26, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- In Australia; mental health claims cost organisations over $11 billion annually, with 1 in 5 Austraians suffering from a mental health condition over a 12 month period. At the same time, new legislations around psychosocial safety; which have empowered employees to take a more active role in recognising work practices which may negatively impact their mental health, are in force; with claims set to double by 2030.
— Vivek Bhaskaran, CEO at QuestionPro Inc
Neurologist and Organisational Health Expert, Dr Patrick Aouad commented on this partnership “We have reached a critical point in addressing the needs of the working population. The costs of Healthcare are rising, people are time-poor and these factors combined to place immense pressure on companies. Companies are faced with a very important choice as to how they navigate this new era of organisational wellbeing and employee health. Progressive companies are diverting their investment toward evidence-based health and wellbeing services in order to protect their future”
QuestionPro, which can help companies understand and track internal measures of organisational wellbeing, and CU Health, which provides direct services to manage mental and physical health challenges, will aim to help companies implement comprehensive solutions aimed at bettering the mental health of their organisations and employees.
Through this collaboration, QuestionPro and CU Health are committed to:
Helping companies understand their internal Environment
Providing direct services: Direct access to healthcare services including mental and physical health support.
Measuring outcomes and impact: All wellbeing solutions and services need to be tracked and measured. Evidence-based solutions can return $4 for every $1 invested.
Advocating for Change: Advocating for policies and initiatives at local, national, and global levels that promote mental health awareness, accessibility, and support.
Both QuestionPro and CU Health understand that mental health is essential for the overall wellbeing and success of businesses, their employees and most importantly the community. By working together, the aim is to provide a scalable and easy to implement solution to medium and large businesses in Australia and New Zealand.
"Together, we can make a meaningful difference in Australia by supporting businesses with the right technology and subject matter experts at hand to implement actionable solutions with tangible ROI outcomes," said Oscar Mora, Managing Director at QuestionPro ANZ.
“CU Health is proud to partner with QuestionPro to champion mental health initiatives. By working together, we can create positive change and foster healthier, more supportive environments for everyone." said Patrick Aouad, CEO and Founder of CU Health.
For more information about this partnership and the initiatives being implemented, please contact https://www.questionpro.com/workforce.
QuestionPro and CU Health are committed to leading the way in promoting mental health and wellbeing, both within their organisations and beyond.
About QuestionPro:
QuestionPro is a fast ROI technology and service solution humanised business that helps businesses to make data-driven decisions faster. It’s GDPR compliant, ISO 27001 certified and provides everything businesses need to obtain, consolidate and analyse data from market research studies, touchpoint analysis, CRM and ERP systems, rating and social media platforms cost-effectively on an agile, scalable and highly developed market research and experience -Management platform.
About CU Health:
CU Health elevates your team’s wellbeing and protects your workforce like no other platform. Our collaborative team of GPs, psychologists, dietitians, and health coaches delivers personalised, evidence-based care through technology.
Beyond healthcare, we offer webinars, resilience training, and performance coaching, empowering every employee to unlock their full potential.
CU Health is committed to developing and sharing evidence-based insights. Thus supporting decision making when it comes to improving team wellbeing, culture, and performance. For more information on CU Health please visit www.cuhealth.com.au
Contact:
Jessica Stewart
CCO| CU Health
+61 427 081 554
jessica.stewart@@cuhealth.com.au
www.cuhealth.com.au
Oscar Mora
QuestionPro Inc
+61 423 041 169
oscar.mora@questionpro.com
