APRA and ASIC release notes on Superannuation CEO Roundtables - March 2024

The Australian Prudential Regulation Authority (APRA) and the Australian Securities and Investments Commission (ASIC) are releasing the public notes on the Superannuation CEO Roundtables held on Wednesday 27 March and Thursday 28 March 2024.

The Roundtables were hosted by APRA Executive Director Carmen Beverley-Smith and ASIC Commissioner Simone Constant. They were attended by 20 superannuation trustee Chief Executive Officers and other executives, representing a broad cross-section of the industry.

The notes can be found on the APRA website at: APRA and ASIC host Superannuation CEO Roundtables - March 2024.

