U.S. DOT Awards $5.25 Million to Reduce Emissions, Improve Port Efficiency at Sand Island Terminal

HONOLULU – The U.S. Department of Transportation Federal Highways Administration has awarded $5.25 million to the Hawai‘i Department of Transportation (HDOT) to reduce emissions and improve operational efficiency at Sand Island Terminal at Honolulu Harbor.

“We appreciate the ongoing support of the U.S. Department of Transportation, Sen. Brian Schatz and our entire congressional delegation as we continue to modernize our port infrastructure and expand capacity to meet Hawai‘i’s shipping needs,” said Hawai‘i Director of Transportation Ed Sniffen. “Working in partnership with Matson Navigation Company, this project will replace gating technology and create a separate queueing area for truck exceptions that currently congest the flow of trucks on Sand Island Parkway.”

The project will reduce delays by 24 minutes per truck. With an average of 100,000 truck trips to the terminal annually, CO2 emissions are expected to be reduced by 142 metric tons annually during the first 10 years.

The total cost for the Sand Island Terminal Gating Project is $10.5 million and Matson will provide the portion of the project not funded by the grant. The federal funds are available through the Reduction of Truck Emissions and Port Facilities Grant Program as part of the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law passed in 2022.

Similar gating technology is planned at the new 84-acre Kapālama Container Terminal that is currently under construction and expected to be completed in 2025.

