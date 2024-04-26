Five National Lab Directors To Meet the Press at USEA Briefing
The United States Energy Association will hold a virtual press briefing on May 1 at 11 a.m. EDT, featuring five directors of the DOE's national labs.
To me, the laboratories are the most exciting places imaginable. There you will find brilliant people doing extraordinary things — moving mountains, as it were, one discovery at a time.”WASHINGTON, DC, USA, April 25, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The U.S. Department of Energy’s National Laboratory system — 17 labs strong -- is unique in the world.
It has grown over the years, from its infancy in nuclear weapons research to a robust network that seeks solutions to national problems. For example, the labs did much of the work on the Human Genome Project and are largely responsible for today’s U.S. dominance in oil and gas.
Often the hand of the labs is unseen, including work the labs are doing in bringing about a carbon-free future. Although the labs are answerable to the DOE and are funded through its budget, they have independent, non-governmental management structures.
Current work and developments in energy, including perfecting small modular reactors, developing new electric grid architecture, and capturing carbon from gas turbines, are likely to be among the issues raised at the United States Energy Association’s virtual press briefing on Wednesday, May 1, at 11 a.m. EDT.
The format for these monthly briefings is simple: A panel of senior journalists questions a panel of experts — this time, five national lab directors.
As usual, this briefing has been organized and will be hosted by syndicated columnist and broadcaster Llewellyn King. Mark Menezes, USEA president and CEO and former deputy secretary of energy, will be on hand to welcome the panelists and members of the virtual audience, and to lend his expertise.
The briefing is free of charge and open to the press and the public. A recording of the briefing, which is broadcast live on Zoom, is available afterward on the USEA website https://usea.org and the Energy Central website https://energycentral.com
“Nothing is rehearsed; it is a press conference on Zoom. I take what questions I can from the virtual audience,” King said.
The lab directors participating in the briefing:
Martin Keller, National Renewable Energy Laboratory Golden, Colorado
Kimberly Budil, Lawrence Livermore National Laboratory, Livermore, California
Stephen Streiffer, Oak Ridge National Laboratory, Oak Ridge, Tennessee
Steven Ashby, Pacific Northwest Laboratory, Seattle, Washington
Claus Daniel, Argonne National Laboratory, Chicago, Illinois
King said, “To me, the laboratories are the most exciting places imaginable. There you will find brilliant people, most of them Ph.Ds, doing extraordinary things — moving mountains, as it were, one discovery at a time.”
The United States Energy Association is a nonprofit, non-lobbying organization that is celebrating its centennial this year. It supports all energy and endorses carbon-free energy solutions.
Register here to attend the briefing:
https://us02web.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_cA3K_WMNQfSKifdLyImteQ#/registration
