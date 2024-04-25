ADOT's Weekend Freeway Travel Advisory (April 26-29) - Phoenix Area

Eastbound US 60

(Superstition Freeway)

closed

between I-10 and Mill Avenue

in Tempe

from 10 p.m. Friday to 4 a.m. Monday

(April 29) for the I-10 Broadway Curve Improvement Project.

Eastbound I-10 narrowed to three lanes

between 40th Street and Baseline Road.

All ramps from I-10 to eastbound US 60 closed. Westbound I-10 on-ramp at Baseline Road closed. Detours

: Consider traveling to eastbound Loop 202 (Santan Freeway) in Chandler to northbound Loop 101 (Price Freeway) to access US 60 beyond closure.

Note

:

Eastbound I-10 on-ramp at 40th Street closed from 8 p.m. Friday to 4 a.m. Monday

(consider using the eastbound on-ramp at Broadway Road). For more information visit

i10BroadwayCurve.com