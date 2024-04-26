Bits In Glass Joins Boomi Partner Program
Driving growth through intelligent integration and automation.EDMONTON, AB, CANADA, April 26, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Bits In Glass (BIG), a leading global technology firm known for being a trusted partner in digital transformation, today announced a partnership with Boomi, the intelligent connectivity and automation leader, as part of their mission to help clients transform their data and technology ideas into real-world initiatives.
Boomi’s award-winning platform enables businesses to discover, manage, and orchestrate data while connecting applications, processes, and people for better, faster outcomes.
“Boomi’s emphasis on acceleration and connectivity will allow our customers to scale quickly and securely while maintaining their operations, " said Aaron Wentzell, VP of Solutions Delivery, at Bits In Glass.
For over two decades, Bits In Glass has been designing, building, and managing solutions to enable organizations to enhance customer experience, increase productivity, and reduce operational risk. "We look forward to working closely with Boomi as part of our ongoing commitment to offer our customers innovative solutions to address their most critical challenges.”
About Boomi:
Boomi aims to make the world a better place by connecting everyone to everything, anywhere. The pioneer of cloud-based integration platform as a service (iPaaS), and now a category-leading, global software as a service (SaaS) company, Boomi touts the largest customer base among integration platform vendors and a worldwide network of partners. Global organizations turn to Boomi’s award-winning platform to discover, manage, and orchestrate data, while connecting applications, processes, and people for better, faster outcomes. For more information, visit http://www.boomi.com.
About Bits In Glass:
Bits In Glass is an award-winning, global boutique digital transformation firm focused on business process automation, integration, and artificial intelligence. BIG designs, builds and manages automation solutions that unlock the potential of people, processes, and data. For more information, visit http://www.bitsinglass.com.
For further information:
Lee Mainman, Chief Marketing Officer
Bits In Glass
+1 780-306-5618
lee.mainman@bitsinglass.com