Highways 6 and 39 Project South of Regina To Resume Construction This Spring

CANADA, April 26 - Released on April 25, 2024

Today, Highways Minister Lori Carr announced an estimated $57 million project will resume construction this spring to twin segments of Highways 6 and 39 between Regina and southeast of Corinne.

"Work will continue on this important corridor to ultimately enhance the safety and efficiency of tourism, trade and commuter traffic," Carr said. "Transportation infrastructure projects support our strong and growing export-based economy which sustains our quality of life in our great province of Saskatchewan."

The project includes nearly 15km of twinning on two Highway 6 segments:

One 7.8km long segment south of Regina between the Bypass and the Highway 306 turnoff; and

One 7.1km long segment north of Corinne on Highway 6 to southeast of Corrine on Highway 39.

Nearly 13km of the existing lanes of Highways 6 and 39 from north of Corinne to southeast of Milestone will also be repaved.

The two-year project began in 2023. It is expected to resume as early as May and be completed this year, pending weather. Once work begins, drivers can expect minor delays through work zones with one-way traffic. Flaggers will be present throughout construction hours to help guide the flow of traffic.

The stretch of Highway 6 from Regina to southeast of the junction of Highway 39 near Corinne has an average of more than 3,400 vehicles per day.

"We appreciate the patience and understanding of all motorists during this project's short-term inconvenience for the long-term benefit to our highway system," Carr said.

The federal government is contributing more than $27 million toward this project. The Government of Saskatchewan is funding the remaining $30 million.

If you're planning to travel, check the Highway Hotline at saskatchewan.ca/highwayhotline, which provides up-to-date information on construction, emergency road closures, the status of ferries, barges and other road activities. Information is also available by calling 5-1-1.

With the most recent budget, the Government of Saskatchewan has invested more than $13 billion in transportation infrastructure since 2008, to improve more than 20,700 kilometres of highways across the province.

