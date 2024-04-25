Mental Health Capacity Building to Support More Saskatchewan Students

CANADA, April 26 - Released on April 25, 2024

Premier Scott Moe, Mental Health and Addictions Minister Tim McLeod, and Education Minister Jeremy Cockrill joined representatives of the Prairie South School Division in Moose Jaw today to announce the addition of five more schools across Saskatchewan to the Mental Health Capacity Building (MHCB) in Schools program.

"Mental health is a priority for our government, including for children and youth," McLeod said. "That is why we are adding five more schools to the Mental Health Capacity Building in Schools program this year, for a total of 15 schools now in the program."

The five schools selected through an application-based process include Peacock Collegiate in Moose Jaw, Lloydminster Composite High School in Lloydminster, Carpenter High School in Meadow Lake, St. Alphonsus School in Yorkton and Balfour Collegiate in Regina. Additional funding of $1 million in the Ministry of Health's 2024-25 budget supports this expansion, bringing the Government of Saskatchewan's total annual investment in the MHCB program to $3 million.

"With today's expansion announcement of the Mental Health Capacity Building program, more students will receive more support for their mental health and overall wellbeing," Cockrill said. "I am proud of the positive impact this program has had to date and I look forward to seeing its continued success."

The MHCB program promotes positive mental health in children, youth, families and people in the community who interact with children. It focuses on prevention and mental health promotion, early identification and intervention. It also helps young people better manage their feelings and increase awareness of where they can find help. Schools service as resource hubs, giving students access to a range of mental health promotion and programming through collaboration between schools, communities and health care providers.

"We are thrilled that a school in our division has been selected for the Mental Health Capacity Building program's expansion," Prairie South School Division Superintendent of Learning Amanda Olson said. "The program is a natural next step for Peacock Collegiate and our school division, as it aligns with the work we are currently focused on related to mental health and wellbeing."

The five schools announced are in addition to ten schools already in the program, including Churchill Community High School in La Ronge, Prince Albert Collegiate Institute in Prince Albert, St. John Community School in Prince Albert, Weyburn Comprehensive High School in Weyburn, Dr. Brass School in Yorkton, Dr. Martin LeBoldus Catholic High School in Regina, Hector Thiboutot School in Sandy Bay, North Battleford Comprehensive High School, John Paul II Collegiate in North Battleford and Greenall High School in Balgonie.

Under Saskatchewan's new Action Plan for Mental Health and Addictions, the Government of Saskatchewan is committed to further expanding the MHCB program to all 27 school divisions over the five-year time horizon of the Action Plan. This school-based prevention and promotion program was recommended by the Saskatchewan Advocate for Children and Youth and helps build resilience in youth, families and communities.

The Mental Health Capacity Building program is led by the Saskatchewan Health Authority (SHA) with support from the Ministries of Health and Education. School divisions receive funding from the SHA to hire Mental Health Capacity Building staff. Staff members are responsible for delivering mental health promotion and prevention programming; building capacity in others who work with children, youth and families; and supporting students through connection to community resources and supports.

The Government of Saskatchewan is investing a record $574 million in mental health and addiction services in 2024-25.

