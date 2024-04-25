FEMA Announces More Than $103 Million Available to Assist Emergency Operations Centers Nationwide

WASHINGTON -- FEMA today released the Notice of Funding Opportunity (NOFO) for the Fiscal Year 2024 Emergency Operations Center (EOC) Grant Program. The program provides more than $103 million to eligible state, local and tribal governments for equipping, upgrading or constructing emergency operations center projects determined by Congress.

“Emergency operations centers are the heart of disaster preparedness and response, and support communities across the nation during their greatest time of need,” said Pamela Williams, Assistant Administrator of the Grants Program Directorate. “Our emergency operations center grants are providing more than $103 million for these critical coordination hubs, helping communities nationwide be more resilient when facing all types of hazards.”

The EOC Grant Program improves emergency management and preparedness capabilities by supporting flexible, sustainable, secure, strategically located and fully interoperable EOCs with a focus on addressing identified deficiencies and needs. Fully capable emergency operations facilities at the state, local and tribal levels are an essential element of a comprehensive national emergency management system and are necessary to ensure continuity of operations and continuity of government in major disasters or emergencies caused by any hazard.

Only State Administrative Agencies (on behalf of state and local units of government) and Federally Recognized Tribes with projects identified in Appendix A of the funding notice are eligible to apply. The EOC Grant Program is congressionally directed spending with Congress determining the funded projects.

The application period will remain open until 5 p.m. ET on June 7, 2024. Application submissions must be made through FEMA Grants Outcomes (GO). The NOFO is available on Grants.gov (Assistance Listings Number 97.052), as well as on the FEMA website.