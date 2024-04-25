Get Repair and Rebuilding Advice April 29 to May 11 in Kahului

HONOLULU – Mitigation specialists from FEMA have partnered with The Home Depot to offer free advice and tips on how to rebuild homes stronger and safer as Maui residents begin repairing, rebuilding and making improvements to their homes after the August wildfires.

FEMA specialists will be available from Monday, April 29, to Saturday, May 11, at this location:

The Home Depot

100 Pakaula St.

Kahului, HI 96732

Hours: 7:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. Mondays to Saturdays only.

The specialists are available to answer questions and offer home-improvement tips and proven methods to help reduce damage from disasters. Most information is aimed at general contractors or those who do the work on their own.

