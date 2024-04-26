Taylor Swift’s Eras Tour Coming to Madrid, Spain (May 29-30, 2024); Event Information Guide

Estadio Santiago Bernabéu, Madrid, Spain

Popular world concert tour to be held at Estadio Santiago Bernabéu

MADRID, SPAIN, April 26, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Madrid will be the only stop in Spain on the upcoming European leg of international pop star Taylor Swift’s Eras World Tour. The Eras Tour is the highest-grossing concert tour of all-time and the first to surpass $1 billion, according to Rolling Stone magazine. It is also one of Europe’s most popular concert tours of 2024.

The concerts are sure to be among Madrid’s biggest upcoming events; here’s the key information on attendance:

Dates: May 29-30, 2024

Location: Estadio Santiago Bernabéu, Av. de Concha Espina, 1, Chamartín, 28036 Madrid, Spain

Expected capacity: 80,000+ (depending on stage configuration)

Opening act(s): Paramore

Gates open: Not yet announced

Tickets: The shows are all sold out, although a limited number of tickets (going for premium prices) are available on secondary resale sites. Buying from scalpers or other non-official channels is discouraged.

Bag policy: While the stadium website at press time doesn’t explicitly state the concert’s bag policy, only bringing a small bag is recommended if needed. Consider renting a nearby locker just in case.

Public transport: The arena is accessible by public transportation.

Metro: Santiago Bernabéu (L10)

Bus: Lines 14, 27, 40, 43, 120, 126, 147, 150, N22, N24

Cercanías (train): Madrid-Nuevos Ministerios

Driving: A mix of public and private parking is available nearby within walking distance. It is recommended that reservations are made early due to the expected high demand on the dates of the concerts.

Accessibility information for disabled persons can be found by contacting atencionpublico@corp.realmadrid.com.

This information is provided as a courtesy to attendees. For questions or official guidance, Estadio Santiago Bernabéu staff can be reached at +34 91 121 00 90.

