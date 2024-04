EchoGlobal Tech Achieves ISO 27001 Certification, Enhancing Information Security Commitment

EchoGlobal Team at Work

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, April 25, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- EchoGlobal , a Ukraine-based IT staffing and team augmentation provider with offices in Estonia and the United Kingdom, proudly announces its attainment of the prestigious ISO/IEC 27001:2022 certification. This marks a significant milestone in the company's ongoing pursuit of data security, operational excellence, and industry leadership.ISO 27001 is the international standard for Information Security Management Systems (ISMS). The standard sets criteria for establishing, implementing, maintaining, and continuously improving an organization’s information security processes and policies concerning data protection and information management. Lyubomyr (Lou) Reverchuk , Co-founder and CEO of EchoGlobal Tech, said, "The journey towards the certification was rigorous, as external auditors conducted deep, independent audits of our company's information management security system."For clients, the ISO/IEC 27001 certification translates to increased trust and confidence in EchoGlobal's services, as their information is managed within an internationally recognized framework of best practices. Furthermore, the certification positions company as a preferred partner for organizations prioritizing data security, opening avenues for new collaborations and opportunities in a security-conscious market. Looking ahead, EchoGlobal is committed to continuous improvement and innovation in information security.The ISO certificate EE-ISMS-190424-1 has been issued by the ASCB-accredited firm Baltum Büroo and is available here: https://echoglobal.tech/ver2_EE-ISMS-190424-1_EchoGlobal.pdf