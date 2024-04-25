Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,844 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 398,890 in the last 365 days.

EchoGlobal Tech Achieves ISO 27001 Certification, Enhancing Information Security Commitment

EchoGlobal Team at Work

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, April 25, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- EchoGlobal, a Ukraine-based IT staffing and team augmentation provider with offices in Estonia and the United Kingdom, proudly announces its attainment of the prestigious ISO/IEC 27001:2022 certification. This marks a significant milestone in the company's ongoing pursuit of data security, operational excellence, and industry leadership.

ISO 27001 is the international standard for Information Security Management Systems (ISMS). The standard sets criteria for establishing, implementing, maintaining, and continuously improving an organization’s information security processes and policies concerning data protection and information management.

Lyubomyr (Lou) Reverchuk, Co-founder and CEO of EchoGlobal Tech, said, "The journey towards the certification was rigorous, as external auditors conducted deep, independent audits of our company's information management security system."

For clients, the ISO/IEC 27001 certification translates to increased trust and confidence in EchoGlobal's services, as their information is managed within an internationally recognized framework of best practices. Furthermore, the certification positions company as a preferred partner for organizations prioritizing data security, opening avenues for new collaborations and opportunities in a security-conscious market. Looking ahead, EchoGlobal is committed to continuous improvement and innovation in information security.

The ISO certificate EE-ISMS-190424-1 has been issued by the ASCB-accredited firm Baltum Büroo and is available here: https://echoglobal.tech/ver2_EE-ISMS-190424-1_EchoGlobal.pdf

Lyubomyr Reverchuk
EchoGlobal
contact@echoua.com
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Instagram
TikTok

You just read:

EchoGlobal Tech Achieves ISO 27001 Certification, Enhancing Information Security Commitment

Distribution channels: IT Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more