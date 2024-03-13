EchoGlobal Tech, Ukrainian IT Staffing Agency, Continues to Deliver, Showing Incredible Resilience in Spite of War
EINPresswire.com/ -- EchoGlobal, the Ukraine-based IT staffing and team augmentation provider, with offices in London, Estonia, and Ukraine, today shared that the firm is continuing to thrive and grow, placing global IT talent despite the war conditions affecting its home country. The experienced staffing company is renowned for connecting established American and European businesses with skilled, remote software developers from across Ukraine and other countries in Eastern Europe.
The firm’s management team remains optimistic and positive, as there has been no delay in sourcing and placing IT personnel in the last two years. New clients are pleased with EchoGlobal’s ability to deliver.
“Our reputation is our most precious asset,” said Lyubomyr (Lou) Reverchuk, Co-founder and CEO of EchoGlobal.tech. “Our agency has shown incredible resilience during what is now the second year of full-scale war with Russia. And, despite a worldwide recession, we achieved 36% staff growth and a 51% revenue increase. Thanks to our loyal clients, primarily from the UK and the US, our devs continue to deliver software products for long-term projects. Because of our professional reputation we are gradually acquiring new clients, despite the stagnation of global economic issues.”
Lou added, “Echo is the professional solution for IT talent. Our passion helps to connect great companies with the right software and hardware experts. EchoGlobal provides excellent customer service and looks forward to serving its clients.”
The firm has exclusive access to talent and offers flexible scaling for special projects. “If you have a clear project roadmap and a strong core team, extra development capabilities will help you reach your goals faster,” said Reverchuk. “We provide seamless integration at any stage of your SDLC.”
For more information visit https://echoglobal.tech/contact/ to submit a contact form or schedule an online meeting.
Lyubomyr Reverchuk
