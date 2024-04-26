New Exmark Video Demonstrates How To Landscape Around Trees

When it comes to landscaping around trees, less is often more.

One key to landscaping around trees is to not pack too many plants into one small area.

BEATRICE, NEB, USA, April 26, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- For many homeowners, it’s tough to resist the urge to beautify the base of trees with mulch, plants, and flowers. That said, there can be significant consequences to going overboard with these additions.

To help homeowners better understand how to landscape around trees, Exmark recently launched a new episode of its “Backyard Smart” video series. It offers best practices, as well as things to avoid, to keep trees healthy and growing.

According to Exmark Director of Marketing, Jamie Briggs, one of the keys to landscaping around trees is maintaining the existing soil level near the trunk.

“Soil that’s packed too high at the trunk retains extra moisture, which causes bark rot,” Briggs said. “Bark rot invites further disease or pest infestation, both of which pose a threat to the health of any tree.”

In addition, excess soil holds extra moisture, preventing it from reaching the tree roots. This can cause the tree to dry out.

When selecting plants to use in landscaping around trees, be sure to select varieties that will thrive in the sun exposure the trees will provide. Be sure to clear back any grass from the tree base, as it causes thick thatch that can block water and oxygen from reaching the roots of trees and plants.

It’s important to not go overboard with planting around trees. Both the trees and plants need space to breathe and get appropriate light, nutrients, air, and water.

In addition, be mindful of the tree’s roots when planting. Some tree varieties have deeper roots, while others spread out closer to the surface. Knowing which type of roots trees have will help avoid cutting into roots when planting, which is a potentially fatal error for even the healthiest trees.

View the Backyard Smart: How to Landscape Around Trees video on the Exmark Backyard Life site. There, you can also find a wealth of other Exmark Original Series video content, including Done-In-A-Weekend Projects, Dream Yards, and Prime Cuts, as well as content from Exmark-affiliated influencers.


About Backyard Life
With a focus on giving home and acreage owners tips and know-how to make the most of their outdoor experience and live more life outdoors, Backyard Life is a unique one-of-a-kind multimedia destination. Content focuses on lawn-and-garden, outdoor cooking and living, and rural lifestyles. Learn more at Exmark.com/Backyard.

About

Exmark Manufacturing was incorporated in May 1982 as an independent manufacturer of professional turf care equipment. Today, it is the leading manufacturer of commercial mowers and equipment for the landscape professional. In addition to designing, building, and marketing quality turf care equipment, Exmark’s goal is total customer satisfaction. All Exmark products are designed to help customers increase productivity while delivering unmatched quality. Products are sold to distributors and dealers who share the company’s commitment to customer service and quality products. Learn more at Exmark.com.

