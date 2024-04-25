Parnall Law Firm – Spring 2024 Scholarship Announcement
Parnall Law Firm is proud to offer New Mexico high school students the opportunity to once again apply for its college scholarship.ALBUQUERQUE, NM, USA, April 25, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Parnall Law Firm is proud to offer New Mexico high school students the opportunity to once again apply for its college scholarship. Qualified applicants can win awards totaling $5,000.
The deadline is approaching, so submit your submission today to further your educational goals.
About the Prizes
As part of the scholarship program, Parnall Law Firm is offering three prizes in the following amounts:
$2,500 – First place
$1,500 – Second place
$1,000 – Third place
Awards are made directly to the scholarship programs of the winning students and will be presented in mid-summer 2024. They are for interested high school students upon graduation to help them attend an institution of higher education.
Eligibility Criteria
To qualify for the scholarship, applicants must meet the following requirements:
- Be a high school student in New Mexico
- Be a U.S. resident
- Submit the application and essay on the HurtCallBert.com website via the provided form by May 31, 2024
- Complete the distracted driving family plan and essay as described here.
- Staff at Parnall Law Firm judge the submissions based on originality and caliber of response. Judges’ decisions are final.
Why Does Parnall Law Firm Offer This Annual Scholarship?
Parnall Law Firm is invested in the local Albuquerque community. Our founding attorney, Bert Parnall, is a proud Albuquerque Bulldog. He wants to help other students reach their educational goals and give back to the local community. Providing the scholarship is part of our never-ending mission to make Albuquerque an even more excellent place to live and work, along with our collaborations with M.A.D.D. and other community service work we complete.
The scholarship also provides an opportunity to bring attention to the dangers of distracted driving. Approximately one of every four car accidents today involves texting and driving. Tragically, deaths and injuries caused by texting and driving continue to increase every year. Studies show that texting and driving is six times more likely to cause a crash than drunk driving. Distracted driving is the leading cause of death for teens.
Parnall Law Firm often works with victims of distracted driving accidents and their families. We hope that bringing awareness to this critical topic will prevent deaths and injuries to our beloved neighbors.
Contact Parnall Law Firm for More Information
If you want more information about our annual scholarship program, check out our main scholarship page or contact Parnall Law Firm.
