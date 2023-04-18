Parnall Law Firm Announces its Relocation to City Place Building in Albuquerque

Prominent personal injury law firm moving to new location to expand client services.
This move is a strategic decision that will allow us to serve our clients in Albuquerque better and expand our reach throughout New Mexico.”
— Bert Parnall, attorney and founder of Parnall Law
ALBUQUERQUE, NM, USA, April 17, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Parnall Law, a New Mexico personal injury law firm, announced it has relocated to a new building in Uptown. The move will enable the company to expand its operations and abilities to serve its clients.
Parnall Law helps New Mexico residents who have been unjustly injured due to negligence, recklessness, or criminal acts. Bert Parnall and his team of experienced personal injury lawyers have helped thousands of victims of accidents and violence secure proper compensation for their losses so they can move forward with their lives.
“We are excited to announce the move of our Parnall Law headquarters to City Place, located at 2155 Louisiana Blvd NE, Suite 8000, which provides additional resources for our staff and clients. This move is a strategic decision that will allow us to serve our clients in Albuquerque better and expand our reach throughout New Mexico,” said Bert Parnall, attorney and founder of Parnall Law.
“We look forward to welcoming our clients to our new location and invite everyone to learn more about our company and services at https://www.hurtcallbert.com/.”
About Parnall Law
Parnall Law was established in 1997. For over 25 years, the firm’s award-winning attorneys have represented Albuquerque and Central New Mexico accident victims since 1997. Since the firm’s opening, the elite legal team has obtained more than $250 million in compensation for clients, money that has helped them pay for medical treatment, make up for lost wages and provide financial security after having their life derailed by the negligence of others. Parnall Law focuses exclusively on personal injury law, helping victims injured in or by motor vehicle accidents, slips and falls, criminal acts, premises liability incidents, and nursing home abuse. The firm offers a free consultation to victims of wrongful injury.
