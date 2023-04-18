Submit Release
News Search
IMPORTANT - EIN Presswire is proud to announce the launch of its AI-powered press release generator. Try it now!
IMPORTANT - EIN Presswire is proud to announce the launch of its AI-powered press release generator. Try it now!

There were 2,530 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 419,655 in the last 365 days.

Parnall Law Firm Announces its Relocation to City Place Building in Albuquerque

Bert Parnall, attorney and found of Parnall Law

Bert Parnall, attorney and found of Parnall Law

Prominent personal injury law firm moving to new location to expand client services.

This move is a strategic decision that will allow us to serve our clients in Albuquerque better and expand our reach throughout New Mexico.”
— Bert Parnall, attorney and founder of Parnall Law
ALBUQUERQUE, NM, USA, April 17, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Parnall Law, a New Mexico personal injury law firm, announced it has relocated to a new building in Uptown. The move will enable the company to expand its operations and abilities to serve its clients.

Parnall Law helps New Mexico residents who have been unjustly injured due to negligence, recklessness, or criminal acts. Bert Parnall and his team of experienced personal injury lawyers have helped thousands of victims of accidents and violence secure proper compensation for their losses so they can move forward with their lives.

“We are excited to announce the move of our Parnall Law headquarters to City Place, located at 2155 Louisiana Blvd NE, Suite 8000, which provides additional resources for our staff and clients. This move is a strategic decision that will allow us to serve our clients in Albuquerque better and expand our reach throughout New Mexico,” said Bert Parnall, attorney and founder of Parnall Law.

“We look forward to welcoming our clients to our new location and invite everyone to learn more about our company and services at https://www.hurtcallbert.com/.”

About Parnall Law

Parnall Law was established in 1997. For over 25 years, the firm’s award-winning attorneys have represented Albuquerque and Central New Mexico accident victims since 1997. Since the firm’s opening, the elite legal team has obtained more than $250 million in compensation for clients, money that has helped them pay for medical treatment, make up for lost wages and provide financial security after having their life derailed by the negligence of others. Parnall Law focuses exclusively on personal injury law, helping victims injured in or by motor vehicle accidents, slips and falls, criminal acts, premises liability incidents, and nursing home abuse. The firm offers a free consultation to victims of wrongful injury.

Bert Parnall
Parnall Law Firm
+1 505-268-6500
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
YouTube

Get to Know Parnall Law Firm

You just read:

Parnall Law Firm Announces its Relocation to City Place Building in Albuquerque

Distribution channels: Law


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more