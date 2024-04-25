Taylor Swift’s Eras Tour Coming to Lisbon (May 24-25, 2024); Event Information Guide

Estádio da Luz, Lisbon, Portugal

Popular world concert tour to be held at the Estádio da Luz

LISBON, PORTUGAL, April 25, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Lisbon will be one of the first stops on the upcoming European leg of international pop star Taylor Swift’s Eras World Tour. The Eras Tour is the highest-grossing concert tour of all time and the first to surpass $1 billion, according to Rolling Stone magazine. It is also Europe’s biggest concert tour of 2024.

The concerts are sure to be a highlight of the Lisbon event calendar (in addition to some popular European music festivals); here’s the key information you’ll need to know to attend:

Dates: May 24-25, 2024

Location: Estádio da Luz, Av. Eusébio da Silva Ferreira, 1500-313 Lisboa, Portugal

Expected capacity: 64,000+ (depending on stage configuration)

Opening act(s): Paramore

Gates open: Not yet announced.

Tickets: Hopefully you’ve already purchased a seat. The shows are all sold out, although a limited number of tickets (going for premium prices) are available on secondary resale sites. Buying from scalpers or other non-official channels is discouraged.

Bag policy: While the stadium rules (https://www.slbenfica.pt/en-us/instituicao/instalacoes/estadio) at press time don’t explicitly state the concert’s bag policy, we’d recommend bringing a small bag if you must and consider renting a nearby locker just in case your bag is disallowed.

Public transport to the Estádio da Luz: The arena is accessible by public transportation.

Bus: Use stops at Estrada da Luz, Av, Eusébio da Silva Ferreira (2ª Circular) or Colégio Militar.

Train & Metro: Use stops at Benfica or Sete Rios.

More information can be found at: https://www.slbenfica.pt/pt-pt/instituicao/instalacoes/estadio .

This information is provided as a courtesy to attendees. If you have questions or are looking for official guidance, Estádio da Luz staff can be contacted at: 932-401-904.

