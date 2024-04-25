Submit Release
CHEYENNE IS SET TO HOST INTERNATIONAL FLY FISHING FILM FESTIVAL

The 2024 International Fly Fishing Film Festival (IF4) is coming to Cheyenne on May 2nd, featuring 9 official selections.

This event is hosted by and benefits the Backcountry Hunters & Anglers ensuring North America's outdoor heritage of hunting and fishing in a natural setting of wild public lands, waters, and wildlife.”
CHEYENNE, WY, USA, April 25, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Cheyenne, WY screening of IF4 will be at the Kiwanis Community House, 4603 Lions Park Drive, on Thursday May 2nd at 7:00PM. Doors open at 6:30PM. Tickets can be purchased online at https://www.flyfilmfest.com/cheyennewy/ and are priced at $15.00 in advance or at the door on the day of the event, if available. Total running time of the film is one hour and forty-five minutes.

This event is hosted by and benefits the Backcountry Hunters and Anglers. Backcountry Hunters & Anglers seeks to ensure North America's outdoor heritage of hunting and fishing in a natural setting, through education and work on behalf of wild public lands, waters, and wildlife.

For more information on the film festival, featured films, dates and locations, visit flyfilmfest.com.

Among the official selections in the festival are Pinawaca, a jungle adventure, led by popular angler and guide, Jako Lucas, in search of legendary and oversized peacock bass; Vivid Dreams, a breathtaking film about a group of friends in search of oversized sea-run brown trout in rugged landscapes; Tunulik, a northern adventure to Nunavik in search of trophy brook trout, arctic char and Atlantic salmon; The Runaround, a high-energy film following a group of friends on an adventure from Walker’s Cay to the famed everglades; Tension, a cinematic tale celebrating legacy, conservation and the American West; and A Ride with Clyde, an unforgettable, unconventional and memorable trip with salty friends into the Tennessee hills.

Others include Kendjam, a tale of Bolivian adventures and; The Golden Ride, an unforgettable fly-fishing trip centered around a community of friends as they travel south to Argentina in pursuit of aggressive Golden Dorado.

For information on the event contact info@flyfilmfest.com

Jennifer Bird
International Fly Fishing Film Festival
+1 888-435-9624
jbird@flyfusionmag.com

2024 IF4 Sizzle Reel

