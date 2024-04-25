Submit Release
BILLINGS IS SET TO HOST INTERNATIONAL FLY FISHING FILM FESTIVAL

The 2024 International Fly Fishing Film Festival (IF4) is coming to Billings on May 2nd, featuring 9 official selections.

This event is hosted by and benefits the Magic City Fly Fishers Trout Unlimited, dedicated to the care and recovery of rivers and streams, so our children can experience native trout and salmon.”
— Chris Bird, Producer
BILLINGS, MT, USA, April 25, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Billings, MT screening of IF4 will be at the Babcock Theatre, 2810 2nd Avenue N, Billings, on Thursday May 2nd at 7:00PM. Doors open at 6:30PM. Tickets can be purchased online at https://www.flyfilmfest.com/billingsmt/ and are priced at $15.00 in advance or at the door on the day of the event, if available. Total running time of the film is one hour and forty-five minutes.

This event is hosted by and benefits the Magic City Fly Fishers Trout Unlimited. Trout Unlimited is dedicated to bringing together diverse interests to care for and recover rivers and streams, so our children can experience the joy of wild and native trout and salmon.

For more information on the film festival, featured films, dates and locations, visit flyfilmfest.com.

Among the official selections in the festival are Pinawaca, a jungle adventure, led by popular angler and guide, Jako Lucas, in search of legendary and oversized peacock bass; Vivid Dreams, a breathtaking film about a group of friends in search of oversized sea-run brown trout in rugged landscapes; Tunulik, a northern adventure to Nunavik in search of trophy brook trout, arctic char and Atlantic salmon; The Runaround, a high-energy film following a group of friends on an adventure from Walker’s Cay to the famed everglades; Tension, a cinematic tale celebrating legacy, conservation and the American West; and A Ride with Clyde, an unforgettable, unconventional and memorable trip with salty friends into the Tennessee hills.

Others include Kendjam, a tale of Bolivian adventures and; The Golden Ride, an unforgettable fly-fishing trip centered around a community of friends as they travel south to Argentina in pursuit of aggressive Golden Dorado.

For information on the event contact info@flyfilmfest.com

About: IF4™ is the world’s leading fly-fishing film event, consisting of films produced by professional filmmakers from all corners of the globe and showcases the passion, lifestyle, and culture of fly fishing. It is the gathering place of the fly-fishing community and a celebration of friendship, fly-fishing stories and stoke.

2024 IF4 Sizzle Reel

