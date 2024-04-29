PayProp wins Bronze Stevie Award for Best Newsletter in 2024 American Business Awards

PayProp Logo PayProp Insights mobile view PayProp - dashboard view of platform

We're thrilled that the honor previously bestowed upon the PayProp platform by the American Business Awards now extends to our thought leadership.” — Samantha Ferreira, Head of Client Services, PayProp North America

FORT LAUDERDALE, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, April 29, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- PayProp, the automated rental payment platform for residential property managers, was named the winner of a Bronze StevieAward in the Best Newsletter category in The 22nd Annual American Business AwardsThe American Business Awards are the US’s premier business awards program, honoring organizations of all sizes and in virtually every industry in a wide range of categories.In 2023, PayProp proudly received the Bronze StevieAward in the Payments Solution category. This year, its free monthly newsletter, PayProp Insights, clinched the title of Best Newsletter.PayProp Insights is aimed at providing thought leadership and business-enhancing advice to residential property managers based on the experiences of in-house industry experts, as well as keeping readers informed of key industry news, trends, and legislation changes.PayProp’s newsletter (and other free educational content) is tailored to address the unique issues faced by its clients, both small and large, and the wider property management industry. “By addressing specific challenges faced by property managers, the newsletter ensures relevance and value for its audience,” wrote one judge.Another judge called PayProp Insights an “informative and focused newsletter for the industry that is compact but contains diverse topics and perspectives for the property management industry.”More than 300 professionals worldwide participated in the judging process to select this year’s Stevie Award winners."We're thrilled that the honor previously bestowed upon the PayProp platform by the American Business Awards now extends to our thought leadership,” said Samantha Ferreira , Head of Client Services at PayProp North America. “We thank the judges for their time and effort in recognizing PayProp’s commitment to delivering exceptional content to the property management industry, and offer our congratulations to the Gold and Silver category winners.”“While growth in much of the world economy has recovered slowly from the COVID-19 pandemic, the American economy continues to show remarkable resilience and growth,” said Stevie Awards president Maggie Miller. “Our 2024 Stevie winners have contributed to that successful recovery through their innovation, persistence, and hard work.”Tickets are now on sale for a celebratory gala ceremony at the Marriott Marquis Hotel in New York on Tuesday, June 11.Details about The American Business Awards and the list of 2024 Stevie winners are available at www.StevieAwards.com/ABA ABOUT PAYPROPPayProp is an automated rental payment and reconciliation platform for the property management industry. Launched in 2004, the company has grown quickly to become a leading processor of rental payments for residential properties, and today serves a large and diverse customer base of property professionals, processing $2.7bn in rental payments annually. The platform sets the standard for speed and accuracy of payments as well as cost and payment status transparency, offering customers complete transactional control and regulatory compliance.On December 4, 2023, PayProp and Reapit announced that the two companies were merging. The combined company will offer clients the opportunity to have a single provider that delivers capabilities across sales, property management, and trust account management.Learn more at www.payprop.com and subscribe to the monthly PayProp Insights for news and analysis on the residential rental market.ABOUT THE STEVIE AWARDSStevie Awards are conferred in nine programs: the Asia-Pacific Stevie Awards, the German Stevie Awards, the Middle East & North Africa Stevie Awards, The American Business Awards, The International Business Awards, the Stevie Awards for Women in Business, the Stevie Awards for Great Employers, the Stevie Awards for Sales & Customer Service, and the new Stevie Awards for Technology Excellence. Stevie Awards competitions receive more than 12,000 entries each year from organizations in more than 70 nations. Honoring organizations of all types and sizes and the people behind them, the Stevies recognize outstanding performances in the workplace worldwide. Learn more about the Stevie Awards at http://www.StevieAwards.com Supporting sponsors of The 2024 American Business Awards include Melissa Sones Consulting and SoftPro.

