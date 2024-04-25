Westminster Barracks / Request for Information (Theft)

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

CASE#: 24B1002648

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Peter Romeo

STATION: Westminster Barracks

CONTACT#: 802-722-4600

DATE/TIME: 04/16/24

INCIDENT LOCATION: Multiple Locations To Include: Rockingham (VT), Bellows Falls (VT), Springfield (VT), Chester (VT), and Walpole (NH).

VICTIM: Richard Demuzio

AGE: 66

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Bellows Falls

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

During the evening hours of 4/16/24 , two unknown suspects had stolen credit cards from Richard Demuzio’s parked vehicle at the Bellows Falls Country Club. The suspects then used the cards to make several fraudulent purchases at multiple stores in the surrounding area. The persons of interest are believed to be operating a dark colored SUV with possible New Hampshire or New York license plates. Images of one of the suspects has been attached to this release. More specific information regarding this incident is forthcoming. Anyone with information about this incident or the subjects involved is encouraged to contact Trooper Romeo of the Westminster Barracks at 802-722-4600 or submit an anonymous tip at vsp.vermont.gov/tipsubmit.