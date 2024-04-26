Choice Financial Group Welcomes Stephen Rice as President of Choice Insurance Agency
Stephen Rice named President of Choice Insurance Agency, poised to drive innovation.VIRGINIA BEACH, VA, USA, April 26, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Choice Financial Group is proud to announce the appointment of Stephen Rice as President, overseeing the operations of Choice Insurance Agency. With over 35 years of extensive experience in the insurance industry, Rice brings a wealth of knowledge and expertise to his new role.
Prior to joining Choice Insurance Agency, Rice held various senior management positions across different sectors of the insurance industry, including national carriers, E&S brokers, and independent agencies. Most notably, he served as a partner at Middle Peninsula Insurance Agency, where he played a pivotal role as CFO and COO, managing multiple locations, spearheading financial strategies, and leading acquisition endeavors.
During his tenure at Middle Peninsula, Rice facilitated the successful acquisition of the agency by Towne Insurance, where he continued his leadership journey as an Executive Vice President. His responsibilities included overseeing the integration process, achieving earn-out objectives, and ensuring the seamless day-to-day operations of the organization.
In addition to his corporate achievements, Rice has been actively involved in serving on various non-profit boards and committees, demonstrating his commitment to community engagement and social responsibility.
"We are thrilled to welcome Stephen Rice to the Choice Financial Group family," said Michael Andersen, COO & President at Choice Financial Group. "His extensive experience and proven track record in the insurance industry make him a valuable asset to our organization. We are confident that his leadership will drive growth and innovation within Choice Insurance Agency."
About Choice Financial Group: Choice Financial Group is a leading insurance agency with institutional capital support from Northlane Capital Partners, a middle-market private equity firm managing more than $1 billion of committed equity capital. Choice is expanding its market presence through organic growth initiatives and targeted investments. Choice is headquartered in Virginia Beach, Virginia, and has 20 offices in eight states.
For agency partnership opportunities, contact:
Bob Hilb, CEO
804-564-9625
bob.hilb@choiceins.com
Alexandra Pfaff
Choice Financial Group
email us here
Visit us on social media:
LinkedIn