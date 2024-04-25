Healthcare Art Consulting & Quality Art House (HAC & QAH) Release May Breakroom E-News Graphics Collection
Healthcare Art Consulting & Quality Art House (HAC & QAH) Release May Breakroom E-News Graphics Collection
We’re always adding new holidays and observances to our graphic collections in order to best serve our clients’ needs.”DALLAS, TX, US, April 25, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Healthcare Art Consulting & Quality Art House (HAC & QAH) are proud to announce the release of their May collection of holiday and healthcare observance graphics, available exclusively to subscribers of their Breakroom E-News™ program. This new collection provides a comprehensive suite of graphics that spotlight a wide range of significant observances and holidays, promoting awareness and recognition across healthcare and corporate environments.
— Sara Beth Joyner
A Comprehensive Visual Guide for May Observances
May is marked by numerous health and social awareness themes which HAC & QAH has brought to life through engaging and informative graphics. These visuals serve not only to educate but also to foster a deeper understanding and appreciation for diverse health issues and cultural celebrations. Director of Design, Mercedes Burton, shared “we constantly get positive feedback from our Breakroom E-News clients about these monthly graphic collections taking so much work off their plates while allowing for constant staff education.”
Highlighting Major Health and Social Observances
This collection includes graphics for:
• Stroke Awareness Month, which educates on the risk factors and symptoms associated with stroke to enhance prevention and treatment.
• Mental Health Awareness Month, focusing on breaking the stigma surrounding mental health issues and promoting the importance of mental well-being.
• Skin Cancer Awareness Month, which aims to raise awareness about the most common form of cancer in the United States and the importance of protective measures.
• National Nurses Month, acknowledging the vital role nurses play in healthcare and celebrating their dedication and service.
• Asian American and Pacific Islander Heritage Month, celebrating the contributions and influence of Asian Americans and Pacific Islander Americans to the history, culture, and achievements of the United States.
Additionally, the collection features graphics for specific weeks such as National Nurses Week and National Hospital Week, and for significant days like World Asthma Day and Mother’s Day, each designed to highlight important health messages or celebrate key cultural and professional contributions. “We’re always adding new holidays and observances to our graphic collections in order to best serve our clients’ needs” added President, Sara Beth Joyner.
Versatile Educational Tools
Each graphic in the May collection is crafted to be both educational and visually appealing, making it an ideal resource for use in digital signage across various settings. These graphics not only enhance the aesthetic appeal of workplace environments but also serve as conversation starters about important health topics and cultural observances.
About Healthcare Art Consulting & Quality Art House (HAC & QAH)
Healthcare Art Consulting and Quality Art House specialize in providing artistic solutions for corporate and healthcare systems and facilities nation-wide. Since 2003, the firm’s success has been centered on educating and building long-term partnerships with clients.
They offer a full spectrum of consulting and visual communication products, such as: artwork on paper, canvas, acrylic, metal, and other mediums, custom framing, large scale murals and graphics, wayfinding signage, dimensional lettering, donor recognition signage, digital signage, patient communication boards, and more.
Contact Information:
Sara Beth Joyner, EDAC
President
214-773-1298
S.Joyner@HealthcareArtConsulting.com
S.Joyner@QualityArtHouse.com
Mercedes Burton, EDAC
Director of Design
972-730-6622
MercedesBurton@HealthcareArtConsulting.com
MercedesBurton@QualityArtHouse.com
Website
Jerry Joyner
W And W Digital News
+1 214-762-7101
email us here
Visit us on social media:
LinkedIn
Instagram