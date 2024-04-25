Governor Ron DeSantis Receives Twenty Eight Bills from the Florida Legislature
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — Today, Governor Ron DeSantis received the following bills from the Florida Legislature. The Governor has until May 10, 2024, to act on these bills.
CS/CS/HB 939 – Consumer Protection
CS/CS/CS/HB 1065 – Substance Abuse Treatment
CS/CS/HB 935 – Home Health Care Services
CS/CS/CS/HB 1083 – Permanency for Children
CS/HB 1561 – Office Surgeries
HB 7089 – Transparency in Health and Human Services
CS/CS/HB 1557 – Department of Environmental Protection
CS/HB 1291 – Educator Preparation Programs
CS/HB 1361 – Education
CS/CS/HB 437 – Anchoring Limitation Areas
CS/CS/HB 1503 – Citizens Property Insurance Corporation
CS/CS/HB 1611 – Insurance
CS/CS/HB 1403 – School Choice
CS/CS/HB 1335 – Department of Business and Professional Regulation
CS/CS/HB 1007 – Nicotine Products and Dispensing Devices
CS/HB 215 – Risk Retention Groups
CS/SB 168 – Congenital Cytomegalovirus Screenings
CS/SB 186 – Progressive Supranuclear Palsy and Other Neurodegenerative Diseases Policy Committee
CS/SB 998 – Sale of Liquefied Petroleum Gas
SB 364 – Public Service Commission Rules
CS/SB 366 – Civil Penalties Under the Gas Safety Law of 1967
CS/CS/SB 532 – Securities
CS/SB 7002 – Deregulation of Public Schools
CS/SB 7004 – Education
CS/CS/CS/SB 764 – Retention of Sexual Offense Evidence
CS/SB 7032 – Education
CS/CS/SB 1380 – Transportation Services for Persons with Disabilities and the Transportation Disadvantaged
CS/CS/CS/SB 287 – Transportation
