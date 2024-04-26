DEFIANCE MEDIA PARTNERS WITH LEGENDARY INVESTOR TIM DRAPER LAUNCHES AI DIGITAL TWIN PROGRAM, “DRAPER DECENTRALIZED”
We will be broadcasting fascinating news about innovative companies, products and services that may have profound effects on our lives.”LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, USA, April 26, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- DeFiance TV, the 24-hour global AI-powered broadcast and FAST network dedicated to news and entertainment for the new economy, is pleased to announce its partnership with Draper TV and “Draper Decentralized,’ hosted by the “digital twin” of Tim Draper. The news-style program will highlight exclusive daily coverage of artificial intelligence and financial technology news and educate DeFiance’s viewers as it explores the often complex world of Bitcoin, blockchain, NFTs, and alternative assets for both cryptocurrency newbies and enthusiasts.
— Tim Draper
Draper Decentralized features episodes premiering daily on https://defiance.tv that will repeat every two hours. These one-minute “minisodes” are available on demand via both DeFiance.tv and Drapertv.com
Explained Tim Draper of the program and its technology: “Draper TV is cutting new ground with my digital twin and our new show, “Draper Decentralized.” We will be broadcasting fascinating news about innovative companies, products and services that may have profound effects on our lives. Our content will include artificial intelligence, bitcoin, computational biochemistry, space and transportation advances. I expect my digital twin to be smarter and better looking than I am, and I look forward to seeing its evolution.”
Sarika Batra said of the production: “This is the future of ‘television’ and we’re pleased to be blazing a trail with Draper Decentralized on DeFiance and Draper TV. The digital twin will one day be ubiquitous; willing participants in this journey will remember how it started. It’s exciting—and we are happy that we get to be a pioneer in this space.”
DeFiance founder Marc Scarpa stated: “We are thrilled to bring ‘Draper Decentralized’ to our connected TV audience of 150m HH globally. Tim is an icon investor and a maverick entrepreneur in his own right. This new program will be a welcome addition to our existing innovative format AI digital twin news program, DeFiance Daily. With such potential, it's bound to become a hit!”
About Tim Draper
Tim Draper founded Draper Associates, DFJ, and the Draper Venture Network, a global network of venture capital funds. He invested in Baidu, Tesla, Skype, SpaceX, Twitch, Hotmail, Focus Media, Robinhood, Athenahealth, Box, Cruise Automation, Carta, Planet, PTC, and 15 other unicorns at the seed stage.
He is a supporter and champion for entrepreneurs everywhere, and is a leading spokesperson for Bitcoin, Blockchain, ICOs, and cryptocurrencies, having won the Bitcoin US Marshall’s auction in 2014, invested in over 50 crypto companies, and led investments in Coinbase, Ledger, Tezos, and Bancor, among others
About DeFiance Media
DeFiance.tv is the first-of-its-kind AI-powered news media company with a 24-hour global broadcast network dedicated to delivering video news and entertainment for the new economy. DeFiance is a National Press Club Member and Getty Editorial Partner. DeFiance Media streams live on FAST (Free Ad-Supported Streaming Television) platforms SLING TV, Local Now, Glewed TV, FreeCast, Pzaz, Netrange, LG Australia, and on social platforms Twitch and Twitter/X. DeFiance also streams an enhanced broadcast experience on desktop and mobile via www.defiance.tv.
About HourOne
Hour One stands at the forefront of a transformative era in video production. Founded in 2019, our mission is to make professional-grade video creation accessible to everyone. Our text-to-video platform featuring market-leading photorealistic avatars, allows you to create immersive videos automatically. By dramatically lowering the barriers to professional-grade production, Hour One has enabled new types of businesses and products to flourish, in areas including News, Marketing, and Education.
