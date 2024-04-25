St. Albans // False Pretenses
CASE#: 24A2001531
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Seth Boudreau
STATION: St. Albans
CONTACT#: 802 524 5993
DATE/TIME: 03/13/2024 at 1615
INCIDENT LOCATION: Fairfax / Over Internet
VIOLATION: False Pretenses
ACCUSED: Ronald Smith
AGE: 35
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE:
VICTIM: Ashley Boomhower
AGE: 37
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Fairfax, VT
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:
On March 13, 2024 at 1615 hours, Vermont State Police received a call from Ashley Boomhower indicating that Ronald Smith of Richford, VT obtained money via Cash App from Boomhower. The payment for housing was never reciprocated by Smith. Smith was cited to appear in Franklin County Superior Court on June 17, 2024 at 1300 hours for the offense of False Pretenses.
COURT ACTION: Yes
COURT DATE/TIME: 06/17/2024 at 1300
COURT: Franklin County Superior Court
LODGED - N/A
BAIL: N/A
MUG SHOT: NOT AVAILABLE
