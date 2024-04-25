St. Albans // False Pretenses

VSP News Release-Incident





STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE





NEWS RELEASE

CASE#: 24A2001531

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Seth Boudreau

STATION: St. Albans

CONTACT#: 802 524 5993





DATE/TIME: 03/13/2024 at 1615

INCIDENT LOCATION: Fairfax / Over Internet

VIOLATION: False Pretenses





ACCUSED: Ronald Smith

AGE: 35

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE:





VICTIM: Ashley Boomhower

AGE: 37

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Fairfax, VT





SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:





On March 13, 2024 at 1615 hours, Vermont State Police received a call from Ashley Boomhower indicating that Ronald Smith of Richford, VT obtained money via Cash App from Boomhower. The payment for housing was never reciprocated by Smith. Smith was cited to appear in Franklin County Superior Court on June 17, 2024 at 1300 hours for the offense of False Pretenses.









COURT ACTION: Yes

COURT DATE/TIME: 06/17/2024 at 1300

COURT: Franklin County Superior Court

LODGED - N/A

BAIL: N/A

MUG SHOT: NOT AVAILABLE









*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.



