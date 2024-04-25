Task Force for Safer Schools supports state funding of Mental Health First Aid Training, NC S.A.F.E.

The North Carolina Task Force for Safer Schools on Wednesday voted to support funding to expand mental health training programs in public schools, and the recurring state funding of more than $2 million for the NC S.A.F.E. (Secure All Firearms Effectively) campaign. The vote for recurring funding of NC S.A.F.E. follows a similar appeal from the state’s Child Fatality Task Force, which in December 2023 endorsed a continual and consistent stream of state funding for the safe firearm storage public awareness campaign.

The task force voted unanimously to recommend funding to expand both Youth and Teen Mental Health First Aid training programs within North Carolina’s public school system. The approved resolution also supports the development of a sustainable funding plan for these training initiatives, which are offered through both the Department of Public Instruction and Department of Health and Human Services, to ensure their availability for students, educators and school personnel across the state.

In a separate resolution related to the NC S.A.F.E. campaign, the task force calls on the General Assembly to provide $2.16 million in funds to support the distribution of safe storage tools and education materials; an enhanced strategy to address suicide prevention and reduce the theft of guns from vehicles; and funding for one full-time employee to coordinate campaign activities.

Since its launch in June 2023, the NC S.A.F.E campaign has reached thousands of North Carolinians with a message promoting safe firearm storage as a means to reduce crime and increase public safety. In just under a year, the campaign has distributed nearly 50,000 gun locks and hundreds of gun safes to residents statewide.

“This campaign has been a common-sense, bipartisan solution to help address gun violence in our state,” said TFSS Chair William Lassiter. “Evidence shows that safe firearm storage helps protect children and families; prevents gun theft; and saves the lives of those who may be considering self-harm.”

According to recent statistics, approximately 42% of North Carolina adults have firearms in or around the home; half of these are stored loaded and unsecured. In North Carolina, firearm deaths are the leading cause of injury-related death for children and teens, with child firearm deaths increasing 231% since 2012.

"The Task Force believes that this investment will significantly contribute to creating safer school environments and protecting the well-being of students, staff and communities across North Carolina,” the resolution reads. “The Task Force will actively advocate for the passage of this funding and work collaboratively with relevant stakeholders to ensure the effective implementation of the NC S.A.F.E initiative.”

Youth Mental Health First Aid (YMHFA) is an 8-hour course that teaches community members to help someone in the youth population who is developing a mental health problem or experiencing a mental health crisis. The training helps identify, understand, and respond to signs of mental illness and substance use disorders. The community training gives adults who work with youth the skills they need to reach out and provide initial support to adolescents (ages 12-18) who may be developing a mental health or substance use problem and help connect them to the appropriate care.

NC S.A.F.E. (Secure All Firearms Effectively) is North Carolina’s statewide initiative designed to raise awareness of the importance of safe firearm storage. Established in 2023, the initiative provides resources and best practices for firearm storage and safety. NC S.A.F.E. is not associated with any advocacy-based initiatives related to gun laws or regulations. To learn more about this campaign, or for media requests, contact the North Carolina Department of Public Safety at ncsafe@ncdps.gov.