Shooting at Bar leads to the Arrest of Security Guard

FAIRMONT, N.C.

On Sunday, July 6, 2025, a shooting involving an employee providing security services occurred at the 11 Eleven Lounge and Bar located at 111 West Thompson Street, Fairmont, North Carolina. During the subsequent investigation, North Carolina Alcohol Law Enforcement (ALE) and the Fairmont Police Department (FPD) learned the employee provided a false name to investigators but was eventually identified as Jhaves Gilliam. During the initial investigation, Gilliam provided a false name that was linked to his security company, Gomez Protection Detail. Additionally, it was determined neither Gilliam nor his company were registered through the North Carolina Department of Public Safety Private Protective Services (NCDPS PPS) as a registered armed security company as required by law.

On Tuesday, July 29, 2025, ALE, with assistance from Fairmont Police Department, arrested Gilliam at the Extended Stay America Select Suites, 408 Owen Drive in Fayetteville. During his arrest, Gilliam, who is a convicted felon, was in possession of a handgun.

ALE also executed a search warrant at Gilliam’s residence located at 552 Glensford Drive, Fayetteville. As a result. a total of ten firearms were seized. Of the ten firearms seized, three were reported stolen, one was a sawed-off shotgun, and one an AR style rifle outfitted with an 8.5-inch barrel, which is deemed as a weapon of mass destruction. Other items seized during the search warrant included a ballistic vest, law enforcement/security duty gear, other tactical equipment and Gilliam’s fraudulent armed security ID badge.

Additionally, the investigation revealed the ABC permit holder, Brittney Inman as well as employee Dormearnie Smith failed to properly supervise the business and employed unlicensed security personnel at the establishment.

In addition to the criminal charges, a violation report documenting the investigative findings will be submitted to the NC ABC Commission, which may result in fines, suspensions, or revocations of ABC permits.

“The Fairmont Police Department is committed to the safety of the citizens and visitors to our community. The relationship with our partners in law enforcement help us to provide that safe community. We are extremely grateful to the hard-working members of the North Carolina Alcohol Law Enforcement Division who stepped in and assisted with this matter. Let me assure the citizens that this investigation is ongoing, and their concerns have not fell on deaf ears,” said Fairmont Police Chief John Edwards.

As a result of the investigation, ALE Special Agents charged the following individuals:

Jhaves Gilliam, 33, of Fayetteville, has been charged with:

Felony - Possession of Firearm by Felon (13 counts)

Felony - Possess Weapon of Mass Destruction (two counts)

Felony - Possess Stolen Firearm (3 counts)

Performing Armed Security Services without a Registration or Permit

Simple Possession of Schedule II controlled Substance

Britney Inman (permittee), 31, of Fairmont, has been charged with:

Failure to Superintend an ABC Licensed Establishment

Allow Unlawful Conduct on an ABC Licensed Premises

Employ Unlicensed Armed Security

Dormearnie Smith (employee), 32, of Rowland, has been charged with:

Allow Unlawful Conduct on an ABC Licensed Premises

Employ Unlicensed Armed Security

As a result of the investigation, Fairmont Police Department also charged Jhaves Gilliam with:

Discharge Firearm in City

Resisting Public Officer

Injury to Personal Property

Go Armed to Terror of People

“This arrest and the recovery of these firearms reflect our ongoing efforts to ensure the safety of the public,” said ALE Director Bryan House. “This convicted felon misrepresented himself as a security professional and brought firearms into an environment where alcohol is sold and consumed – a combination that poses serious risks. We remain committed to working with our partners to support safe, responsible operations at ABC licensed businesses and to address any violation that threatens that standard.”

The North Carolina State Bureau of Investigation and Cumberland County Sheriff’s Office also assisted with this investigation.

About ALE:

The primary mission of Alcohol Law Enforcement (ALE) Special Agents, as peace officers with statewide jurisdiction throughout North Carolina, is to enhance community safety by addressing criminal activity at both ABC-licensed and illegal alcohol establishments. Authorized to take action against any crime of violence or breach of peace, ALE is the lead enforcement agency for the state’s alcoholic beverage control, gambling, lottery, and tobacco laws, with primary authority over nuisance abatement statutes.

