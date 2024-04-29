CAHME Announces the Reaccreditation of the MHA Program at University of Oklahoma Hudson College of Public Health

Ensuring the health of our communities depends on creative, knowledgeable and mission driven professionals. Graduating from a CAHME Accredited program helps to better prepare the future leaders of healthcare.

SPRING HOUSE, PA, USA, April 29, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Commission on Accreditation of Healthcare Management Education (CAHME) Board of Directors approved the reaccreditation of the Master of Health Administration program at The University of Oklahoma Health Sciences Hudson College of Public Health for a seven-year term.

"As the only CAHME-accredited MHA program in Oklahoma, we are proud of our commitment to excellence. Our reaccreditation highlights our dedication to providing a comprehensive education that prepares graduates to lead in healthcare management and policy,” said Dr. Dale Bratzler, Dean of the Hudson College of Public Health.

"Receiving CAHME reaccreditation is a testament to our innovative curriculum and dedicated faculty. It reflects our commitment to shaping the next generation of healthcare leaders, empowering them to excel in a dynamic healthcare landscape,” said Dr. Ganisher Davlyatov, MHA program director.

“CAHME's mission is to advance the quality of healthcare management education globally. CAHME-accredited programs have successfully navigated a complex and careful accreditation process managed by experts in the study and practice of healthcare management,” said Dr. Anthony Stanowski, DHA, FACHE, President and CEO of CAHME.

About CAHME

Since 1968, the Commission on Accreditation of Healthcare Management Education (CAHME) has served the public interest by advancing the quality of healthcare management education globally. CAHME accredits 147 academic programs in management which has broadly been defined to include healthcare quality and safety, and population health.

CAHME works with leading academic programs and numerous healthcare practitioners to ensure that graduates entering the healthcare field have undergone an educational process meeting rigorous, measurable standards for effectiveness. The result is a formal academic education focusing on key competencies, plus practical experiences. This enables new graduates to quickly add value to an organization and grow into future leaders. CAHME is the only organization recognized by the Council on Higher Education Accreditation to grant accreditation to individual academic programs offering a graduate degree in healthcare management.

For more information, visit cahme.org.

About the OU Hudson College of Public Health

The University of Oklahoma Health Sciences Hudson College of Public Health provides quality graduate and professional education for public health practice professionals and research scientists. The Hudson college is one of only 68 CEPH-accredited schools of public health in the United States and the only accredited school of public health in the state of Oklahoma. For more information, visit publichealth.ouhsc.edu