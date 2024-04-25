Taylor Swift’s Eras Tour Coming to Stockholm (May 17-19, 2024); Event Information Guide

Solna subway station, Stockholm

Popular world concert tour to be held at Friends Arena

STOCKHOLM, SWEDEN, April 25, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Stockholm will be a key stop on the upcoming European leg of international pop star Taylor Swift’s Eras World Tour. The Eras Tour is the highest-grossing concert tour of all time and the first to surpass $1 billion, according to Rolling Stone magazine. It is also one of Europe’s most popular concert tours of 2024.

The concerts are sure to be one of Stockholm’s top upcoming events; here’s the key information you’ll need to know to attend:

Dates: May 17-19, 2024

Location: Friends Arena, Råsta Strandväg 1, 169 79 Solna, Sweden

Expected capacity: 50,000+

Opening act(s): Paramore

Time: 6:15 PM

Tickets: Hopefully you’ve already purchased a seat. The shows are all sold out, although a limited number of tickets (going for premium prices) are available on secondary resale sites. Buying from scalpers or other non-official channels is discouraged. The arena recommends usage of the Stockholm Live App (https://www.stockholmlive.com/en/live-is-life/stockholm-live-app) to access tickets.

Bag policy: No bags are allowed at this event according to the Friends Arena website.

Public transport: Friends Arena is accessible by public transportation.

Subway: Blue Line (No. 11) to Solna centrum or Näckrosen stops. (Please note there is an additional 15-20 minute walk from the stops to the arena.)

Commuter Train: Stop at Solna station (https://sl.se/)

Tram: Stop at Solna centrum or the south entrance to commuter train station Solna station (https://sl.se/)

Bus: Stop at Arenan or commuter train station Solna station

Driving: Friends Arena recommends utilizing public transportation or parking at the Westfield Mall of Scandinavia (http://se.westfield.com/mallofscandinavia/parkingsystem). Please note the Mall has ~3,700 parking spots total (for events and shopping) so we’d recommend arriving early if that is your plan.

Accessibility information for disabled persons can be found here: https://friendsarena.se/en/your-visit/accessibility/.

This information is provided as a courtesy to attendees. If you have questions or are looking for other official guidance, Friends Arena staff can be contacted here: https://friendsarena.se/en/faq-contact/ .



