El Borracho Tacos Crashes Sunny's Backyard for a Permanent Party
Only non-seed oil taco spot in Texas now in east Austin.AUSTIN, TEXAS, USA, April 25, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- East Austin taco enthusiasts have a new reason to celebrate! El Borracho Tacos, known for their commitment to high-quality ingredients and flavorful creations, has found a permanent home at Sunny's Backyard.
This move, finalized earlier this month, allows El Borracho to expand its offerings and establish a central location for its loyal following.
El Borracho's unique perspective on tacos comes from its ownership team, a diverse group consisting of a classically trained chef, a quick-witted actor/comedian, and a musician-turned-tech entrepreneur. This combination of backgrounds influences both the menu and overall experience, offering a fresh take on the classic Tex-Mex dish.
Beyond their delicious tacos, El Borracho has built a reputation for creating a vibrant atmosphere. This focus on community aligns well with Sunny's Backyard, known for hosting events and fostering a welcoming environment. The two establishments plan to collaborate on future gatherings, offering patrons a chance to experience El Borracho's culinary creations alongside Sunny's Backyard's lively atmosphere.
"We're thrilled to finally have a permanent location," expresses the El Borracho team. "Sunny's Backyard offers a space that reflects our commitment to both quality food and a fun, welcoming experience. We look forward to sharing our unique tacos and love for good food with the East Austin community."
One aspect that sets El Borracho apart is their dedication to using non-seed oils in their taco preparations. This distinction caters to those seeking a specific dietary option within the Austin taco scene.
