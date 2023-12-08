Submit Release
Chef Percy Goes Mobile: 'This Fool' Star Joins Austin Food Truck Scene

Actor Comedian Spokesperson Jamar Neighbors

Jamar Neighbors joins food truck taco venture in Austin Texas.

Jamar matches our brand's personality and vibe overall so we are very excited to have him on the team.”
— Tommy Marquez C.E.O.
AUSTIN, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, December 7, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Jamar Malachi Neighbors, the acclaimed Chef Percy Williams from Hulu's "This Fool," is expanding his horizons as Co-Owner and spokesperson for El Borracho Tacos. This taco truck, strategically positioned on S. Congress in front of Luxe Art Agency, represents a noteworthy departure for Jamar into the realm of culinary entrepreneurship.

Jamar's partners in this venture bring diverse expertise to the table: Chef Ovi Ibarra, renowned for his mastery of Mexican cuisine; Tommy Marquez, a tech innovator specializing in food service technology; Philip Carr, a seasoned vegan chef and veteran in the food truck space, and Samantha Anne, the creative force behind Luxe Art Agency.

The collaborative effort of this team aims to contribute to the evolving landscape of Austin's food truck scene. El Borracho Tacos is characterized not merely as a culinary venture, but as a purposeful blend of high-quality tacos and creative chaos, reflecting Jamar's commitment to the craft while maintaining a distinct, unapologetic atmosphere.

Set to commence operations in early 2024 with late-night hours, El Borracho Tacos plans to offer its unique culinary offerings during times of increased demand in Austin. The focus is not solely on meeting cravings but on providing an offering that aligns with the lively nature of the city's nightlife.

For more insights and updates leading up to the grand opening, visit www.vivaelborracho.com. Jamar Malachi Neighbors, stepping into the role of a business owner and spokesperson, is set to bring a creative and flavorful touch to Austin's culinary landscape through El Borracho Tacos, a culinary venture poised to elevate late-night taco experiences in the city.

