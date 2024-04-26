CAHME Announces the Initial Accreditation of the Fordham University MSHA Program

Ensuring the health of our communities depends on creative, knowledgeable and mission driven professionals. Graduating from a CAHME Accredited program helps to better prepare the future leaders of healthcare.

CAHME-accredited programs have successfully navigated a complex and careful accreditation process managed by experts in the study and practice of healthcare management.” — Anthony Stanowski, DHA, FACHE, President and CEO of CAHME

SPRING HOUSE, PA, USA, April 26, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Commission on Accreditation of Healthcare Management Education (CAHME) Board of Directors approved the initial accreditation of Fordham University, MSHA Program for a three-year term.

“Fordham is proud that its innovative Master of Science in Health Administration program is now fully accredited through CAHME, the standard bearer for outstanding healthcare management education," stated Dennis C. Jacobs, Ph.D., Provost and Senior Vice President for Academic Affairs.

"The mission of Fordham's Graduate School of Arts and Sciences is to provide graduate education for the greater good, with the goal of developing leaders with a deep commitment to cura personalis (care for the whole person), a value deeply embedded in MSHA's approach to preparing the next generation of healthcare administrators. CAHME accreditation sends a strong signal that our MSHA alumni are fully prepared to surmount the challenges and serve as leaders of change in the healthcare sector," said Ann Gaylin, Ph.D., Dean, Graduate School of Arts & Sciences.

Caroline R. Pogge, MHA, DrPH, Master of Science in Health Administration Program Director expressed, “The Fordham MSHA program is excited to leverage the CAHME accreditation as we continue to develop future healthcare administrators who will lead change in the greater New York area and beyond.”

“CAHME's mission is to advance the quality of healthcare management education globally,” said Dr. Anthony Stanowski, DHA, FACHE, President and CEO of CAHME. “The program meets rigorous standards set by leading academics and practitioners. We recognize their commitment to the field.”

About CAHME

Since 1968, the Commission on Accreditation of Healthcare Management Education (CAHME) has served the public interest by advancing the quality of healthcare management education globally. CAHME accredits 147 academic programs in management which has broadly been defined to include healthcare quality and safety, and population health.

CAHME works with leading academic programs and numerous healthcare practitioners to ensure that graduates entering the healthcare field have undergone an educational process meeting rigorous, measurable standards for effectiveness. The result is a formal academic education focusing on key competencies, plus practical experiences. This enables new graduates to quickly add value to an organization and grow into future leaders. CAHME is the only organization recognized by the Council on Higher Education Accreditation to grant accreditation to individual academic programs offering a graduate degree in healthcare management.



About Fordham University MSHA

