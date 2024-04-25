MILLBROOK IS SET TO HOST INTERNATIONAL FLY FISHING FILM FESTIVAL
The 2024 International Fly Fishing Film Festival (IF4) is coming to Millbrook on May 4th, featuring 9 official selections.
IF4 is the world’s leading fly-fishing film event, consisting of films produced by filmmakers from all corners of the globe and showcases the passion, lifestyle, and culture of fly fishing.”MILLBROOK, NY, USA, April 25, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Millbrook, NY screening of IF4 will be at the Orvis Sandanona Shooting Grounds, 3047 Sharon Turnpike, Millbrook, on Saturday May 4th at 5:30PM. Doors open at 5:00PM.
— Chris Bird, Executive Producer
Tickets can be purchased through the flyfilmfest.com or at Orvis Sandanona and are priced at $15.00 in advance or at the door on the day of the event, if available. Total running time of the film is one hour and forty-five minutes.
Event host, Orvis Sandanona reminds attendees to “Arrive early to test cast the new Helios rod, to get a front row seat, and to get a meal order placed prior to the event.”
For more information on the film festival, featured films, dates and locations, visit flyfilmfest.com.
Among the official selections in the festival are Pinawaca, a jungle adventure, led by popular angler and guide, Jako Lucas, in search of legendary and oversized peacock bass; Vivid Dreams, a breathtaking film about a group of friends in search of oversized sea-run brown trout in rugged landscapes; Tunulik, a northern adventure to Nunavik in search of trophy brook trout, arctic char and Atlantic salmon; The Runaround, a high-energy film following a group of friends on an adventure from Walker’s Cay to the famed everglades; Tension, a cinematic tale celebrating legacy, conservation and the American West; and A Ride with Clyde, an unforgettable, unconventional and memorable trip with salty friends into the Tennessee hills.
Others include Kendjam, a tale of Bolivian adventures and; The Golden Ride, an unforgettable fly-fishing trip centered around a community of friends as they travel south to Argentina in pursuit of aggressive Golden Dorado.
For information on the event contact info@flyfilmfest.com
About: IF4™ is the world’s leading fly-fishing film event, consisting of films produced by professional filmmakers from all corners of the globe and showcases the passion, lifestyle, and culture of fly fishing. It is the gathering place of the fly-fishing community and a celebration of friendship, fly-fishing stories and stoke.
