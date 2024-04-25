Enhancing NaXum's Platform: Simplifying Operations and Improving Functionality
NaXum is committed to enhancing its platform to provide users with a more streamlined and efficient experience.LAS VEGAS, NEVADA, UNITED STATES, April 25, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- NaXum is committed to enhancing its platform to provide users with a more streamlined and efficient experience. Recent developments have focused on simplifying operations and improving functionality to ensure a seamless journey for all users.
Priom Bhowmik, a Core Tech Engineer, added a new "Special Offer" section next to the Autoship option. This section shows products labeled as "One Time Offer" from OpenCart, making it easier for users to find exclusive deals.
To make things simpler, Priom replaced small boxes with checkboxes for both the Autoship and Special Offer sections. These checkboxes are linked to the Legal Documents section, so users can easily access necessary paperwork. The order summary is generated using the Get Orders tool, giving users a clear overview of their selections.
In terms of payment, Priom integrated the NMI Gateway for added security. After clicking the Confirm button, duplicate payments are prevented, and users are informed if their payment fails. Successful payments redirect users to the Virtual Office, and any auto-ship products they've selected are saved for future reference in OpenCart's order records.
Mark Vincent Ayo, a Commissions Engineer, worked on the backend functionality of the Multi-language Admin Tools as part of Project Phoenix. His efforts aimed to make these tools fully functional, ensuring seamless operation for administrators.
Additionally, Segun Oloto, a UI Designer, redesigned and fully prototyped the NaXum Mobile App, enhancing its visual appeal and usability.
These updates demonstrate NaXum's commitment to simplifying operations and improving functionality for its users, providing a more seamless and enjoyable experience on the platform.
