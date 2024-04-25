PRESS RELEASE

For Immediate Release – April 25, 2024

Media Contact:

Julia Restelli, ECO AmeriCorps Clean Water Communications Specialist

Department of Environmental Conservation

802-522-4042, Julia.Restelli@Partner.Vermont.gov

Vermont DEC Announces Spring and Summer Clean Water Conversation Series

Montpelier, Vt. – The Clean Water Initiative Program (CWIP) at the Department of Environmental Conservation (DEC) has announced the rest of the lineup for the 2024 Clean Water Conversation Series. These monthly webinars are free and open to the public. The series spotlights the collaborative endeavors of the state and its partners aimed at enhancing Vermont’s water quality.

“The past three Clean Water Conversations were excellent learning opportunities for the public on how clean water efforts in Vermont support the state's flood and climate priorities,” said DEC Commissioner Jason Batchelder. “The rest of the series will highlight even more of these efforts."

Register or find more information on the following scheduled CWIP Clean Water Conversation Series webinars.

Partner Panel: Clean Water Projects Improving Flood Resilience

Thursday, May 9, 2024, from 12:00 to 1:00 pm

Join Brattleboro Housing Partnerships, the Connecticut River Conservancy, the Vermont River Conservancy, and the Two River Ottauquechee Regional Planning Commission as they discuss successful clean water projects enhancing flood resilience.

Vermont Climate and Water Quality Connections

Thursday, June 27, 2024, from 12:00 to 1:00 pm

Learn from Vermont State Climatologist Dr. Lesley-Ann Dupigny-Giroux about the connection between climate change and water quality in Vermont.

Agriculture, Water Quality, and Climate Resilience

Thursday, July 11, 2024, from 12:00 to 1:00 pm

Join Ryan Patch and Nina Gage from the Vermont Agency of Agriculture, Food & Markets as they discuss the intersection of improving water quality and climate resilience on farms in Vermont.

American Rescue Plan Act-Funded Clean Water Projects Panel

Thursday, August 1, 2024, from 12:00 to 1:00 pm

Learn how American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) funds in Vermont are invested to support clean water. Join DEC staff as they discuss past and present ARPA-funded clean water projects and initiatives, including wastewater pretreatment, the 3-acre Permit Obtainment Assistance Program, and the Green Schools Initiative.

To request accommodations to attend a talk, email ANR.CleanWaterVT@Vermont.gov. Use “Clean Water Conversation Series Accommodations Request” as the subject line.

For updates on the series, subscribe to the email list. You can also find past recorded talks on the CWIP YouTube channel.

If Julia Restelli is not available at 802-522-4042 or Julia.Restelli@Partner.Vermont.gov, contact Lauren Sopher at 802-490-6134 or Lauren.Sopher@Vermont.gov.

###

The Department of Environmental Conservation is responsible for protecting Vermont's natural resources and safeguarding human health for the benefit of this and future generations. Visit dec.vermont.gov and follow the Department of Environmental Conservation on Facebook and Instagram.

Non-Discrimination Notice:

The Vermont Agency of Natural Resources (ANR) operates its programs, services, and activities without discriminating on the basis of race, religion, creed, color, national origin (including limited English proficiency), ancestry, place of birth, disability, age, marital status, sex, sexual orientation, gender identity, or breastfeeding (mother and child).

Language Access Notice:

Questions or Complaints/Free Language Services ǀ SERVICES LINGUISTIQUES GRATUITS | भाषासम्बन्धी नि:शुल्क सेवाहरू ǀ SERVICIOS GRATUITOS DE IDIOMAS ǀ 免費語言服務 | BESPLATNE JEZIČKE USLUGE ǀ БЕСПЛАТНЫЕ УСЛУГИ ПЕРЕВОДА | DỊCH VỤ NGÔN NGỮ MIỄN PHÍ ǀ 無料通訳サービス ǀ ነጻ የቋንቋ አገልግሎቶች | HUDUMA ZA MSAADA WA LUGHA BILA MALIPO | BESPLATNE JEZIČKE USLUGE | အခမဲ့ ဘာသာစကား ဝန်ဆောင်မှုများ | ADEEGYO LUUQADA AH OO BILAASH AH ǀ خدمات لغة مجانية: anr.civilrights@vermont.gov or 802-636-7827.