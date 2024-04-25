Central city seeks co-operation with US chip giant NVIDIA

VIETNAM, April 25 -

ĐÀ NẴNG – The central city expects the working visit by US chip giant NVIDIA will help open more opportunities for the development of the Artificial Intelligence (AI) and semiconductor industry, and co-operation between the two partners.

City Party Secretary Nguyễn Văn Quảng shared at the reception event with NVIDIA Vice President, Keith Strier, stressing that NVIDIA could exchange information and requirements on selecting investment location for both sides' co-operation.

Quảng expressed his expectation that NVIDIA would help Đà Nẵng in training and support for AI technology in the coming time.

Keith Strier said the President and CEO of NVIDIA had two working visits to Việt Nam within four months, reflecting the investment expectation of the group as well as commitment to co-operation and human resources training in the AI and semiconductor industry between Việt Nam and NVIDIA.

He said NVIDIA has begun activities in Việt Nam to improve knowledge on technological application for the benefit of socio-economic development in Việt Nam.

Last year, Đà Nẵng also paid working visits to the US, calling for co-operation and investment programmes from Intel, Marvell Technology Group and Synopsys in building the city into a global semiconductor manufacturing centre.

Đà Nẵng would offer the most favourable conditions for investors and businesses from the US working in semiconductor and AI technology.

Việt Nam’s tech giant FPT Group plans to build a US$200 million artificial intelligence (AI) factory using Nvidia's graphics chips and software following a comprehensive strategic partnership with NVIDIA.

Marvell had established two offices in HCM City with 300 employees, and the company had a visit to Đà Nẵng in early 2024.

Synopsys is operating four offices in HCM City and Đà Nẵng with 500 engineers, and had inked a Memorandum of Understanding with Đà Nẵng in human resource development in semiconductors. VNS